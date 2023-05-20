NOT vs ARS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League

There is a football match set to play and this is the next match of the Premier League. This match is going to be played between two teams one is Nottingham Forest (NOT) and another team is Arsenal (ARS). This upcoming football match is completely set to begin at 10:00 pm on Saturday 20 May 2023 this match will be played at City Ground Football Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Let’s know the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams played well in thier previous matches and if we talk about the last five matches of both teams. Nottingham Forest faced two losses, two wins and one draws in thier last five matches in this tournament. On the other hand, Arsenal faced two losses, two wins and one draws in their last five matches in this tournament. Both teams contain strong players in thier teams who will give their best in this upcoming football match, so watch and enjoy this match. It is said that this match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers.

NOT vs ARS (Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal) Match Details

Match: Nottingham Forest and Arsenal

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Saturday, 20th May 2023

Time: 10:00 pm

Venue: City Ground

NOT vs ARS (Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal) Starting 11

Nottingham Forest (NOT) Possible Starting 11 1. Keylor Navas, 2. Joe Worrall, 3. Moussa Niakhate, 4. Renan Lodi, 5. Serge Aurier, 6. Felipe Monteiro, 7. Ryan Yates, 8. Orel Mangala, 9. Morgan Gibbs-White, 10. Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, 11. Taiwo Awoniyi

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting 11 1. Aaron Ramsdale, 2. Kieran Tierney, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Ben White, 5. Jakub Kiwior, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Granit Xhaka, 8. Martin Odegaard, 9. Jorginho, 10. Gabriel Martinelli, 11. Gabriel Jesus

As per the reports, The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who has any major or minor injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 where the fans and viewers can watch this match. The fans are very excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.