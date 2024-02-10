PSG vs LIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Ligue 1 League

In today’s article, we will talk about the upcoming football match in the Ligue 1 League and this news is creating a great buzz among sports lovers. This match is going to be played between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the opponent team Lille (LIL). Both teams have numerous fans worldwide and many are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Sunday 11 February 2024 at Parc des Princes, an all-seater football stadium located in Paris, France. Several details remain to be shared related to this upcoming match such as both teams, players, reports, previous gameplay performances, predictions, and many more, so read it completely.

According to the points table, both teams performed their best in the last matches and received a good response from the audience. In this league, both teams have played a total of 20 matches and are now, going to play their second head-to-head match. Paris Saint-Germain has faced fourteen wins, five draws, or one loss and the team is presently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Lille has nine wins, eight draws, or three losses, and the team is ranked in the 4th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best until the end and it makes it more interesting.

PSG vs LIL (Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille) Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille (PSG vs LIL)

Tournament: Ligue 1 League

Date: Sunday, 11th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

PSG vs LIL Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs LIL (Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille) Starting 11

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Marquinhos, 3. Danilo Pereira, 4. Achraf Hakimi, 5. Lucas Beraldo, 6. Vitor Ferreira, 7. Warren Zaire-Emery, 8. Fabian Ruiz Pena, 9. Ousmane Dembele, 10. Bradley Barcola, 11. Kylian Mbappe