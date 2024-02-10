Sports

PSG vs LIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Ligue 1 League

1 day ago
by Shivam Kumar

In today’s article, we will talk about the upcoming football match in the Ligue 1 League and this news is creating a great buzz among sports lovers. This match is going to be played between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the opponent team Lille (LIL). Both teams have numerous fans worldwide and many are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Sunday 11 February 2024 at Parc des Princes, an all-seater football stadium located in Paris, France. Several details remain to be shared related to this upcoming match such as both teams, players, reports, previous gameplay performances, predictions, and many more, so read it completely.

PSG vs LIL Live Score

According to the points table, both teams performed their best in the last matches and received a good response from the audience. In this league, both teams have played a total of 20 matches and are now, going to play their second head-to-head match. Paris Saint-Germain has faced fourteen wins, five draws, or one loss and the team is presently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Lille has nine wins, eight draws, or three losses, and the team is ranked in the 4th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best until the end and it makes it more interesting.

PSG vs LIL (Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille) Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille (PSG vs LIL)
Tournament: Ligue 1 League
Date: Sunday, 11th February 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
PSG vs LIL Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs LIL (Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille) Starting 11

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Marquinhos, 3. Danilo Pereira, 4. Achraf Hakimi, 5. Lucas Beraldo, 6. Vitor Ferreira, 7. Warren Zaire-Emery, 8. Fabian Ruiz Pena, 9. Ousmane Dembele, 10. Bradley Barcola, 11. Kylian Mbappe

Lille (LIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Lucas Chevalier, 2. Gabriel Gudmundsson, 3. Ismaily, 4. Bafode Diakite, 5. Alexsandro Ribeiro, 6. Leny Yoro, 7. Benjamin Andre, 8. Yusuf Yazici, 9. Angel Gomes, 10. Nabil Bentaleb, 11. Edon Zhegrova

This upcoming football match is the 21st match of both teams in this league and it will be live broadcast on JioCinema. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Paris Saint-Germain has more possibility to face victory in the upcoming match but nothing can be said exactly too early. Both team players are well and none of them suffer from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes this match more interesting. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

