PSG vs NEW Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League

It is reported that the UEFA Champions League 2023 is back with their next football match and it is set to be played between two teams including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the opponent team (NEW). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It will take place at Parc des Princes. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. This match will begin at 01:30 am on Wednesday 29 November 2023.

The previous matches of both teams were amazing and most liked by the fans. Both of the teams have played 4 matches in this league and now going to play their second face-to-face match. Paris Saint-Germain has faced two wins, or two losses in the last matches and this team is currently ranked in the 2nd position in the points table. On the other side, Newcastle has faced one win, one draw, or two losses and the team is currently in the 4th position on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players who will give their best until the end, so watch and enjoy.

PSG vs NEW (Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United) Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United (PSG vs NEW)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 29th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

PSG vs NEW Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs NEW (Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United) Starting 11

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Achraf Hakimi, 3. Nordi Mukiele, 4. Lucas Hernandez, 5. Milan Skriniar, 6. Vitor Ferreira, 7. Fabian Ruiz Pena, 8. Manuel Ugarte, 9. Ousmane Dembele, 10. Kylian Mbappe, 11. Goncalo Ramos

Newcastle United (NEW) Possible Starting 11 1.Nick Pope, 2. Jamaal Lascelles, 3. Fabian Schar, 4. Kieran Trippier, 5. Valentino Livramento, 6. Joelinton, 7. Miguel Almiron, 8. Bruno Guimaraes, 9. Lewis Miley, 10. Alexander Isak, 11. Anthony Gordon

If we talk about the team winning prediction, it is presently hard to predict which team will face victory because the previous macthes of both were mostly similar. Fans are so excited to enjoy this match and it will be a live telecast on TNT Sports 2. At present, no one is injured before the beginning of this match and all the players are fine to perform their best until the end of this match. The weather is also fully clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain.