Rapid Action Mission Movie OTT Release Date And Time

Today, we are back for entertainment lovers especially, for those who like to watch the latest release films, movies, series, and more. Recently, a Telugu language film RAM (Rapid Action Mission) and the film has been released in theaters on 26 January 2024. It is an action drama film and it is receiving a good response from the people. In this film, Surya Ayyalasomayajul, and Dhanya Balkrishna play the lead roles. The running time of this film is 2 hours 32 minutes and now, many are waiting to watch this film on OTT platforms. We are going to share all the details related to this film’s OTT release.

Rapid Action Mission OTT Release Date

RAM (Rapid Action Mission) is a 2024 Telugu action-drama film and its storyline is about a rebellious young man who becomes the face of R.A.M. to fulfill his late father’s dream of a terrorism-free India. Mihiraam Vynateya is the director of this film and all the actors played their best in this film. This film was released in theatres on 26 January 2024 and it is available in theatres for watch. Many fans are waiting to enjoy it online and hitting the search engine to learn more about its OTT release. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

If we talk about the OTT release of RAM, the digital rights of this film have not been confirmed. There are no excat details have been shared about this film’s OTT release and it is presently only available to watch in theaters. People who want to watch this film then they need to wait for its release on OTT platforms. This film was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore. It didn’t gain a good response from the box office collection and it earned a total of Rs 0.13 crore after its release in theatres. It belongs to the Tollywood film industry. Keep continuing your reading…

Some unverified sources stated that the RAM film will be released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar in March 2024. It is reported that Disney+Hotstar will buy the digital rights of this film and release it on the online streaming platform. Presently, no details have been shared related to its steaming on any OTT online platform. Yes, there is no information has been shared related to its OTT release. People can enjoy it in theatres and need to wait to enjoy the film RAM on OTT platforms.