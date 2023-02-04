RB vs CEV Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Today’s Match

Most of the fans love to watch football matches and if you haven’t watched a La Liga match so, you need to wait for the next match that will be begun in the next few hours. Tonight, Real Betis (RB) and team Celta Vigo (CEV) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams have played lots of matches in the last few days and now, the league is coming back with one more match tonight. Millions of fans have been waiting for the match for long days and now, both teams are ready to show their skills on the ground.

If you are going to watch this match so, the tickets are available on the official website of the league, and the teams as well. Through this article, we will share all the details related to the upcoming match like time, date, venue, and lineups players. If you are planning to create your own team so, you need to keep your eyes on the players who is going to be a part of the match tonight. Some of the players like Carvalho W, and Marchesin A will not be a part of tonight’s match.

RB vs CEV Match Details

Team Names:- Real Betis (RB) vs Celta Vigo (CEV)

League:- La Liga

Venue:- Estadio Benito Villamarín (Sevilla)

Date:- Sunday, February 5, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

RB vs CEV Squad Players

Real Betis (RB):- Rui-Silva, Aitor Ruibal, German Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Nabil Fekir, Borja Iglesias, Luiz Henrique Silva, Willian Jose, Ricardo Visus, Paul Akouokou, Dani Perez, Enrique Marquez, Martin Montoya, Jose Alonso Lara, Antonio Marchena, Fran Delgado, Dani Martin, Abner Vinicius, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Sergio Canales, Youssouf Sabaly, Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, Ayoze Perez, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Felix Garreta, Victor Ruiz, Juan Cruz-I, Juanmi, Juan Miranda, Claudio Bravo, Edgar Gonzalez, and Andres Guardado.

Celta Vigo (CEV):- Jorgen Strand Larsen, Goncalo Paciencia, Kevin Vazquez, Ivan Villar, Martin Conde, Augusto Solari, Pablo Duran, Fran Lopez, Williot Swedberg, Carlos Dominguez, Hugo Alvarez, Coke Carrillo, Luca De La Torre, Carles Perez, Iago Aspas, Haris Seferovic, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan, Unai Nunez, Oscar Mingueza, Renato Tapia, Agustin Marchesin, Hugo Mallo, Francisco Beltran, Franco Cervi, Christian Joel, Fernando Medrano, Miguel Rodriguez Vidal, Gabriel Veiga, and Oscar Rodriguez.

RB vs CEV Lineups Player

Real Betis (RB):- Rui-Silva, Aitor Ruibal, German Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Abner Vinicius, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Borja Iglesias, and Luiz Henrique Silva.

Celta Vigo (CEV):- Agustin Marchesin, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan, Unai Nunez, Oscar Mingueza, Renato Tapia, Gabriel Veiga, Oscar Rodriguez, Luca De La Torre, Carles Perez, and Iago Aspas.

RB vs CEV Match Prediction

Many predictions can be easily analyzed before the match because the match will be held between opposite teams. As we can see that team RB is at the 6th spot with 19 matches where they won 9 and lost 6 matches. Another side, team CEV is at the 16th spot with 19 matches where they won 5 and lost 9 matches in this league. According to the experts, team RB has better chance to win this match.