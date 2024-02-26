ROM vs TOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Roma vs Torino Serie A League

Sports

Here, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers that Serie A-League is back with its next football match and this news is creating excitement among the fans of the league. The match is going to be played between the teams; Roma (ROM) and the opponent team Torino (TOR). The match is set to take place at Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy and it will begin play at 11:00 pm on Monday 26 February 2024. Both teams have a massive number of fans and many are curious to know more about this upcoming match. Let’s continue your reading to know such about both teams, players, scores, predictions, and more.

ROM vs TOR Live Score

Both teams played well in their last matches in this league and received good responses from the audience. It is reported that both teams have played a total of 25 matches and are now, going to play their second face-to-face match. Roma has faced twelve wins, five draws, or eight losses and the team is presently ranked in the 6th place on the points table. On the other hand, Torino has faced nine wins, nine draws, or seven losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

ROM vs TOR (Roma vs Torino) Match Details

Match: Roma vs Torino (ROM vs TOR)
Tournament: Serie A League
Date: Monday, 26th February 2024
Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy

ROM vs TOR (Roma vs Torino) Starting 11

Roma (ROM) Possible Starting 11 1.Mile Svilar, 2. Leonardo Spinazzola, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Rick Karsdorp, 5. Diego Llorente, 6. Lorenzo Pellegrini, 7. Edoardo Bove, 8. Nicola Zalewski, 9. Leandro Paredes, 10. Paulo Dybala, 11. Romelu Lukaku

Torino (TOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 2. Alessandro Buongiorno, 3. Ricardo Rodriguez, 4. Mergim Vojvoda, 5. Adrien Tameze, 6. Nikola Vlasic, 7. Ivan Ilic, 8. Raoul Bellanova, 9. Samuele Ricci, 10. Pietro Pellegri, 11. Duvan Zapata

This upcoming match is the 26th match of both teams in this league and it will be live broadcast on JioCinema. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite hard because both teams performed their best in the last matches. However, Roma has more chances to face victory in the upcoming match against Torino. No one among both teams’ players is suffering from any injury and the weather is also clean and clear on the match day. There is no possibility of rain and the climate will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

