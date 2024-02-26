ROM vs TOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Roma vs Torino Serie A League

Here, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers that Serie A-League is back with its next football match and this news is creating excitement among the fans of the league. The match is going to be played between the teams; Roma (ROM) and the opponent team Torino (TOR). The match is set to take place at Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy and it will begin play at 11:00 pm on Monday 26 February 2024. Both teams have a massive number of fans and many are curious to know more about this upcoming match. Let’s continue your reading to know such about both teams, players, scores, predictions, and more.

Both teams played well in their last matches in this league and received good responses from the audience. It is reported that both teams have played a total of 25 matches and are now, going to play their second face-to-face match. Roma has faced twelve wins, five draws, or eight losses and the team is presently ranked in the 6th place on the points table. On the other hand, Torino has faced nine wins, nine draws, or seven losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

ROM vs TOR (Roma vs Torino) Match Details

Match: Roma vs Torino (ROM vs TOR)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Monday, 26th February 2024

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy

ROM vs TOR (Roma vs Torino) Starting 11

Roma (ROM) Possible Starting 11 1.Mile Svilar, 2. Leonardo Spinazzola, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Rick Karsdorp, 5. Diego Llorente, 6. Lorenzo Pellegrini, 7. Edoardo Bove, 8. Nicola Zalewski, 9. Leandro Paredes, 10. Paulo Dybala, 11. Romelu Lukaku