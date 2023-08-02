RYC vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Royal Changanassery vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news with you that one of the best and most amazing leagues Kuwait Kerala PL T20 is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Royal Changanassery vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lion. Both teams are very famous and they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been waiting for this match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RYC vs ATL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Kuwait Kerala PL T20 is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams have amazing players who are ready to give their best to win the match. This match will be very interesting and entertaining. Kuwait Kerala PL T20 will see Royal Changanassery facing off against ATL at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Royal Changanassery (RYC) vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions (ATL)

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Date:2nd August 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Royal Changanassery (RYC) Possible Playing 11:1.Mohammed Rafi Kudilan, 2. Abhi Kannankara, 3. Anas Muslimveetil, 4. Ajin Skariah, 5. Anu Mohan(WK), 6. Joji Joseph Mullappallil(C), 7. Ribin Poulose, 8. Sarath Saseendran-Somaletha, 9. Muralikrishnan Vaniya, 10. Prince Sasi John, 11. Anoop Kizhakkekanichil

Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions (ATL) Possible Playing 11:1.Rajeesh-K, 2. Clinto Anto(WK)(C), 3. Naveenraj Rajendran, 4. Ansal V Nazzar, 5. Rejith Reji, 6. Jackson Wilson, 7. Deepak Vijayan, 8. Saleesh Chandran, 9. Shinu John, 10. Anudeep-C, 11. Robin Samuel Matthew

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Royal Changanassery vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions on 2nd August 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match result the Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions looks in good form in recent matches. Let's see who will win the match.