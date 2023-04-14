SCH vs HER Live Score Dream11 Prediction Today’s Match Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. Bundesliga is one of the most popular leagues that is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin. Both teams are powerful and teams players are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Now all the fans are also very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SCH vs HER match and we will share it with you in this article.

Both teams are very amazing and outstanding and they have a huge fan following. Currently, fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. The Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin is going to be played at Veltins-Arena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Schalke 04 (SCH) vs Hertha Berlin (HER)

League: Bundesliga

Day: Saturday

Date: 15th April 2023

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Veltins-Arena

Schalke 04 (SCH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ralf Fahrmann, 2. Maya Yoshida, 3. Thomas Ouwejan, 4. Cedric Brunner, 5. Henning Matriciani, 6. Marius Bulter, 7. Alex Kral, 8. Tom Krauss, 9. Rodrigo Zalazar, 10. Tim Skarke, 11. Michael Frey

Hertha Berlin (HER) Possible Playing 11: 1.Oliver Christensen, 2. Marvin Plattenhardt, 3. Marc-Oliver Kempf, 4. Philip Uremovich, 5. Agustin Rogel, 6. Marco Richter, 7. Lucas Tousart, 8. Suat Serdar, 9. Tolga Cigerci, 10. Dodi Lukebakio, 11. Florian Niederlechner

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have talented and outstanding players. This match is going to be played between Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin on 15th April 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Veltins-Arena. The SCH team won 1 match, draw 2 matches, and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the HER team won 0 matches draw 3 matches, and lost 3 matches. The SCH team has more chances to win the match against HER as it looks good in the match. As we all know that this is a game and the game can be changed at the last moment.