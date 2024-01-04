CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
SEV vs ATH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga EA Sports League

3 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we are going to share the details of the next football match of La Liga EA Sports 2023. Yes, you heard right this tournament is back and it is going to be played between the teams: Sevilla (SEV) and the opponent team Athletic Bilbao (ATH). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are expressing their love for this upcoming match. It is set to begin to play at 11:45 pm on Thursday 4 January 2024 and it will take place at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Many are raising various questions related to this match, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

SEV vs ATH Live Score

Both teams have played many matches in this league previously and are now going to play their first head-to-head match. Yes, both teams have played a total of 18 matches and it makes this match a bang. Sevilla has faced three wins, seven draws, or eight losses, and the team is currently ranked in the 5th place on the points table. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao has faced ten wins, five draws, or three losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 5th place on the points table. Fans are waiting for this match and it will be most liked by the audience and viewers.

SEV vs ATH (Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao) Match Details

Match: Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao (SEV vs ATH)
Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League
Date: Thursday, 4th January 2024
Time: 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT)
Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

SEV vs ATH (Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao) Starting 11

Sevilla (SEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Marko Dmitrovic, 2. Nemanja Gudelj, 3. Juanlu Sanchez, 4. Kike Salas, 5. Adria Pedrosa, 6. Sergio Ramos, 7. Boubakary Soumare, 8. Oliver Torres, 9. Ivan Rakitic, 10. Suso, 11. Lucas Ocampos

Athletic Bilbao (ATH) Possible Starting 11 1.Unai Simon, 2. Dani Vivian, 3. Inigo Lekue, 4. Yuri Berchiche, 5. Aitor Paredes, 6. Oihan Sancet, 7. Nico Williams, 8. Benat Prados Diaz, 9. Ander Herrera, 10. Inaki Williams, 11. Gorka Guruzeta

This football match is set to live telecast on Sports18 where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Athletic Bilbao has more chances to face victory in this match against Sevilla. Nothing can be said at the moment because both the teams have given their best performance in the previous matches. Players of both teams are fine and no one is injured at present. The weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain, which has made the match more interesting. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

