SEV vs ATH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga EA Sports League

Today, we are going to share the details of the next football match of La Liga EA Sports 2023. Yes, you heard right this tournament is back and it is going to be played between the teams: Sevilla (SEV) and the opponent team Athletic Bilbao (ATH). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are expressing their love for this upcoming match. It is set to begin to play at 11:45 pm on Thursday 4 January 2024 and it will take place at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Many are raising various questions related to this match, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

Both teams have played many matches in this league previously and are now going to play their first head-to-head match. Yes, both teams have played a total of 18 matches and it makes this match a bang. Sevilla has faced three wins, seven draws, or eight losses, and the team is currently ranked in the 5th place on the points table. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao has faced ten wins, five draws, or three losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 5th place on the points table. Fans are waiting for this match and it will be most liked by the audience and viewers.

SEV vs ATH (Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao) Match Details

Match: Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao (SEV vs ATH)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League

Date: Thursday, 4th January 2024

Time: 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

SEV vs ATH (Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao) Starting 11

Sevilla (SEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Marko Dmitrovic, 2. Nemanja Gudelj, 3. Juanlu Sanchez, 4. Kike Salas, 5. Adria Pedrosa, 6. Sergio Ramos, 7. Boubakary Soumare, 8. Oliver Torres, 9. Ivan Rakitic, 10. Suso, 11. Lucas Ocampos