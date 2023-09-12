SPN vs CYR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Spain vs Cyprus Euro Qualifiers Scorecard

Euro Qualifiers League is going to play thier next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Spain (SPN) and another team Cyprus (CYR). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 am on Wednesday 13 September 2023 and this amazing match is going to take place at Los Cármenes. Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited to watch this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

If we talk about the points table, Sapin had played three matches in which they faced two wins or one loss and this team is currently ranked in the 2nd place of Group A of the points table. On the other side, Cyprus had played four matches and faced only an unwell response by losing all four matches in this tournament. Both teams are ready to give their best and it makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match. Fans are supporting their favorite teams and cheering up to receive an unexpected gameplay.

SPN vs CYR (Spain vs Cyprus) Match Details

Match: Spain vs Cyprus (SPN vs CYR)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers

Date: Wednesday, 13th September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

SPN vs CYR Venue: Los Cármenes

SPN vs CYR (Spain vs Cyprus) Starting 11

Spain (SPN) Possible Starting 11 1.Unai Simon, 2. Aymeric Laporte, 3. Jose Gaya, 4. Dani Carvajal, 5. Robin Le Normand, 6. Rodrigo Hernandez, 7. Dani Olmo, 8. Fabian Ruiz Pena, 9. Pablo Gavira, 10. Alvaro Morata, 11. Marco Asensio

Cyprus (CYR) Possible Starting 11 1.Demetris Demetriou, 2. Minas Antoniou, 3. Konstantinos Laifis, 4. Marios Antoniadis, 5. Valentin Roberge, 6. Ioannis Kousoulos, 7. Charalampos Charalampous, 8. Alex Gogic, 9. Charalampos Kyriakou, 10. Grigoris Kastanos, 11. Ioannis Pittas

According to the reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Fans are expressing their excitement to enjoy this match and lots of fun will happen in this match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the unseen matches of this tournament.