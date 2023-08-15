SPPG vs COP Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Sparta Prague vs FC Copenhagen

Here we are sharing big and exciting news for those who love to watch a football matches. This upcoming match is going to be played between two powerful teams. One of the best UEFA Champions League Qualifiers is all set to entertain its fans. This match will be played between Sparta Prague vs FC Copenhagen. Both teams are very powerful and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SPPG vs COP match and we will share it with you in this article.

The UEFA Champions League Qualifiers match between Sparta Prague vs FC Copenhagen at Epet ARENA. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Sparta Prague (SPPG) vs FC Copenhagen (COP)

League: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

Date:15th August 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Epet ARENA

Sparta Prague (SPPG) Possible Playing 11:1.Peter Vindahl, 2. Jaroslav Zeleny, 3. Filip Panak, 4. Tomas Wiesner, 5. James Gomez, 6. David Pavelka, 7. Adam Karabec, 8. Jakub Pesek, 9. Kaan Kairinen, 10. Jan Kuchta, 11. Victor Olatunji

FC Copenhagen (COP) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kamil Grabara, 2. Denis Vavro, 3. Valdemar Lund Jensen, 4. Elias Jelert, 5. Kevin Diks, 6. Lukas Lerager, 7. Diogo Goncalves, 8. William Clem, 9. Rasmus Falk Jensen, 10. Andreas Cornelius, 11. Jordan Larsson

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous and amazing and they are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Sparta Prague vs FC Copenhagen on 15th August 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Epet ARENA. FC Copenhagen looks in good form in recent matches and has more chances to win the match.