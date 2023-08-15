SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: Application Process Closes Today at ssc.nic.in

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI is the last date for registration. As per the sources, Today, August 15, 2023, marks the last day to register for the SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023. The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process, so if you are interested in being a part of the Delhi Police or CAPF, this is your final chance to apply. To do so, visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and becoming a new topic on the internet. It is important to alert candidates who are interested in this exam. Scroll down to know more.

The recruitment process is open to all eligible candidates, and applying online is the only way to participate. Make sure to complete your application before the deadline to avoid any last-minute rush. This is a government job opportunity with a prestigious organization, so it's important to submit your application on time. For those who have already applied, there will be a correction window available from August 16 to August 17, 2023. This gives candidates a chance to rectify any mistakes or update their information if required.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023

Note that this window is only open for a limited period and any changes made during this time will be deemed final.

1) First you have to visit the official site at ssc.nic.in.

2) There is Apply link on the home page.

3) There is a new page where is the link of SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 link.

4) Click on login.

5) fill out the form and click on submit.

6) Take a screenshot of the form that you filled future reference.

Further, there is a fee requirement is also important. The application fee is for men Rs. 100 whereas the application fee for all category women is nil. In conclusion, if you are interested in joining the Delhi Police or CAPF, make sure to complete your registration for the SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 before the deadline today, August 15, 2023. This is a valuable opportunity to secure a government job and serve the nation. Good luck to all the aspiring candidates!