STR vs HUR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Australian T20 League Bash

19 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the upcoming cricket match of the Australian T20 League Bash League and this news attracted the interest of many fans. This match is set to be played between the teams: Adelaide Strikers (STR) and the opponent team Hobart Hurricanes (HUR). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the match against each other. It will begin to play at 02:10 pm on Tuesday 9 January 2024 and it will take place at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. Several details remain to share about this upcoming match, so keep continuing your reading…

STR vs HUR Live Score

If we talk about the points table then it is not exactly confirmed because it is not currently available. However, some unverified sources have shared some details about the previous scores of both teams. Reportedly, it is the first face-to-face match of this league and both have played a total of seven matches yet. Hobart Hurricanes has faced three wins or four losses, and the team is ranked in the 5th place. On the other hand, Adelaide has faced two wins, four losses, or one draw and the team is ranked in the 6th place on the points table. Both teams will perform till the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

STR vs HUR (Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes) Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes (STR vs HUR)
Tournament: Australian T20 League Bash
Date: Tuesday, 9th January 2024
Time: 02:10 PM (IST) – 08:40 AM (GMT)
STR vs HUR Match Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia

STR vs HUR (Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes) Playing 11

Adelaide Strikers (STR) Possible Playing 11 1.Matthew Short(C), 2. D’Arcy Short, 3. Chris Lynn, 4. Adam Hose, 5. Thomas Kelly, 6. Jamie Overton, 7. Harry Nielsen(WK), 8. Lloyd Pope, 9. Cameron Boyce, 10. Henry Thornton, 11. David Payne

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) Possible Playing 11 1.Caleb Jewell, 2. Ben McDermott(WK), 3. Mac Wright, 4. Sam Hain, 5. Corey Anderson, 6. Nikhil Chaudhary, 7. Tim David, 8. Chris Jordan, 9. Patrick Dooley, 10. Nathan Ellis(C), 11. Riley Meredith

This cricket match will be available to watch live on various platforms including  Star Sports, Hotstar, and Fancode. It is quite difficult to predict the team winning prediction because the points table is not available and both teams have given their best in the previous matches of this league. Both team players are well and none of them are suffering from any injury which increases the excitement for this match. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clean or clear on the match day. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

