TIG vs VAN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Concacaf Champions Cup League

Here, we will talk about the Concacaf Champions Cup League. Yes, the league is back and its next football match is going to be played. If you are a football lover or interested to know more about this upcoming match then you reached the right site. This match will be played between Tigers UANL (TIG) and the opponent team Vancouver Whitecaps (VAN). It is fixed to be played at Estadio Universitario Football Stadium located in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo, Leon Mexico. It will begin to play at 06:30 am on Thursday 15 February 2024. Still, several details left to share, so keep continuing your reading.

Let us clarify that this league began recently, so the details about both teams’ gameplay performances in this league are limited. It is reported that both teams have played only one match and now going to play their first face-to-face match. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best until the end of this match which makes it more exited. Fans are cheering up players and waiting for this match. It is determined that this upcoming will be most liked by the viewers and all players are going to play the match.

TIG vs VAN (Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps) Match Details

Match Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps (TIG vs VAN)

Tournament: Concacaf Champions Cup League

Date: Thursday, 15th February 2024

Time: 06:30 AM (IST) – 01:00 AM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Universitario

TIG vs VAN (Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps) Starting 11

Tigres UANL (TIG) Possible Starting 11 1.Nahuel Guzman, 2. Juan Sanchez, 3. Jesus Angulo, 4. Jesus Garza, 5. Samir Santos, 6. Rafael Carioca, 7. Fernando Gorriaran, 8. Sebastian Cordova, 9. Juan Brunetta, 10. Andre-Pierre Gignac, 11. Nicolas Ibanez