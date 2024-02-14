Sports

TIG vs VAN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Concacaf Champions Cup League

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Here, we will talk about the Concacaf Champions Cup League. Yes, the league is back and its next football match is going to be played. If you are a football lover or interested to know more about this upcoming match then you reached the right site. This match will be played between Tigers UANL (TIG) and the opponent team Vancouver Whitecaps (VAN). It is fixed to be played at Estadio Universitario Football Stadium located in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo, Leon Mexico. It will begin to play at 06:30 am on Thursday 15 February 2024. Still, several details left to share, so keep continuing your reading.

TIG vs VAN Live Score

Let us clarify that this league began recently, so the details about both teams’ gameplay performances in this league are limited. It is reported that both teams have played only one match and now going to play their first face-to-face match. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best until the end of this match which makes it more exited. Fans are cheering up players and waiting for this match. It is determined that this upcoming will be most liked by the viewers and all players are going to play the match.

TIG vs VAN (Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps) Match Details

Match Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps (TIG vs VAN)
Tournament: Concacaf Champions Cup League
Date: Thursday, 15th February 2024
Time: 06:30 AM (IST) – 01:00 AM (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Universitario

TIG vs VAN (Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps) Starting 11

Tigres UANL (TIG) Possible Starting 11 1.Nahuel Guzman, 2. Juan Sanchez, 3. Jesus Angulo, 4. Jesus Garza, 5. Samir Santos, 6. Rafael Carioca, 7. Fernando Gorriaran, 8. Sebastian Cordova, 9. Juan Brunetta, 10. Andre-Pierre Gignac, 11. Nicolas Ibanez

Vancouver Whitecaps (VAN) Possible Starting 11 1.Yohei Takaoka, 2. Ranko Veselinovic, 3. Tristan Blackmon, 4. Mathias Laborda, 5. Luis Martins, 6. Ryan Raposo, 7. Pedro Vite, 8. Alessandro Schopf, 9. Andres Cubas, 10. Damir Kreilach, 11. Brian White

Reportedly, this upcoming football match is the 2nd match of both teams in this league and it will be live broadcast on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is currently unclear because there are no reports about the previous game scores. At present, none of the players on either team have any injuries, and all the fine to play in this match. The climate is also clean and clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.