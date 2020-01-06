Top 5 Most Anticipated Games Of 2020, That You Will Love to Play :- All the gamers, tighten up your seatbelts as the year 2020 is not going to be less than a rollercoaster ride. This year, there are a number of games that are going to get launched which you must have been waiting for so long.

If you are also one of them who are anticipating for the new launch then look out our list of most anticipated games of 2020. So, without wasting any time let’s get started….

Marvel’s Avengers

Release Date: 15 May 2020

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

This upcoming action-adventure video game is all set to get launched this year and from the past few months, more has been revealed about the game. The game has been developed by the Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal as well as published by Square Enix.

This game is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers, and is inspired by the long-running comic book mythology as well as the adaptations in other media, even though it has no connection to the 2012 film of the same name.

Final Fantasy Vii Remake

Release Date: 3 March 2020

Platform: PlayStation 4

Upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake is an action role-playing game that has been has been teasing us for a really long time. The game is being developed and published by Square Enix for the PlayStation 4. For those who are new to this, it is a remake of the 1997 PlayStation game Final Fantasy VII.

In order to avoid cutting content, Square Enix plans to release Remake in episodic installments, with the first scheduled for a release on 3 March 2020 worldwide.

Last Of Us Part II

Platform: PlayStation 4

Release Date: 29 May 2020

Developed by Naughty Dog, Last Of Us Part II is an upcoming most anticipated action-adventure game. This game has been published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4. The game is played from a third-person perspective.

On the other hand, the Players use firearms as well as improvised weapons, and various other weapons to defend against hostile humans as well as cannibalistic creatures that have been infected by a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus.

Earlier, the game was announced in December 2016, and is now scheduled for release on May 29, 2020.

Ghost Of Tsushima

Release Date: Summer 2020

Platform: PlayStation 4

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure stealth game developed by Sucker Punch Productions. The game is being played from a third-person perspective, and it features a large open world without any waypoints and can be explored without assistance. The game turns around the last samurai on Tsushima Island throughout the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1270s. The game on the other hand is scheduled for release in Q2/Q3 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077

Release Date: 16 April 2020

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated upcoming role-playing video game that is releasing for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One on 16 April 2020. The game is being played in a first-person perspective as V, a mercenary whose voice, face, hairstyles, body type and modifications, background, as well as clothing are customisable.