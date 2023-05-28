TU-U20 vs UR-U20 Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Tunisia U20 vs Uruguay U20 U20 Football World Cup

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the best and most amazing U20 Football World Cup leagues is all set to entertain its fans. This match is going to be played between Tunisia U20 vs Uruguay U20. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they are ready to show their best moves on the playground. Now all the fans are also searching for match details as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the TU-U20 vs UR-U20 match and we will share it with you in this article.

U20 Football World Cup is coming back with its two powerful teams. The U20 Football World Cup match between Tunisia U20 vs Uruguay U20 will be played at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Tunisia U20 (TU-U20) vs Uruguay U20 (UR-U20)

Date: 28th May 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina

League: U20 Football World Cup

Tunisia U20 (TU-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1. Dries Arfaoui, 2. Ali Saoudi, 3. Zinedine Sassi, 4. Karim Abed, 5. Rayed Bouchniba, 6. Chaim El Djebali, 7. Ghaith Ouahabi, 8. Samy Chouchane, 9. Bechir Yacoub, 10. Mohamed Dhaoui, 11. Jibril Othman

Uruguay U20 (UR-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1.Randall Rodriguez, 2. Alan Matturro, 3. Facundo Gonzalez, 4. Sebastian Boselli, 5. Mateo Ponte, 6. Fabricio Diaz, 7. Matias Abaldo, 8. Franco Gonzalez, 9. Damian Garcia, 10. Luciano Rodriguez, 11. Andres Ferrari

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match will be played between Tunisia U20 vs Uruguay U20 on 28th May 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina. The TU-U20 team won 1 match and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the UR-U20 team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The UR-U 20 has more chances to win the match.