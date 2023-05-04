UDI vs NAP Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Serie A Udinese vs Napoli

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you one of the best Serie A leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to happen between Udinese vs Napoli. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it will be very amazing and enjoyable. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the UDI vs NAP match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans have been waiting for the match so now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few days left for the match. Players of both teams are ready to show their best moves in the playground. The Serie A match between Udinese vs Napoli will be played at Friuli. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the fans must be super keen to know about the match details including team, date, day, venue, lineup, time and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: Serie A

Team: Udinese (UDI) vs Napoli (NAP)

Date:5th May 2023

Day: Friday

Time:12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Friuli

Udinese (UDI) Possible Playing 11:1.Marco Silvestri, 2. Rodrigo Becao, 3. Nehuen Perez, 4. Jaka Bijol, 5. Kingsley Ehizibue, 6. Walace, 7. Roberto Pereyra, 8. Destiny Udogie, 9. Lazar Samardzic, 10. Issac Success, 11. Ilija Nestorovski

Napoli (NAP) Possible Playing 11: 1. Alex Meret, 2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 3. Juan Jesus, 4. Kim Min-Jae, 5. Mathias Olivera, 6. Stanislav Lobotka, 7. Hirving Lozano, 8. Andre Zambo Anguissa, 9. Tanguy Ndombele, 10. Victor Osimhen, 11. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous and talented and they are ready to give tough competition to the opposite team. This match is going to be played between Udinese vs Napoli on 5th May 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Friuli. If we talk about the recent match result then the UDI team won 1 match, lost 1 match and draw 3 matches and on the other, the NAP team won 1 match, lost 1 match and draw 3 matches. The UDI team has more chances to win the match against NAP.