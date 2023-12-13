UNN vs RM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Union Berlin vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

Today, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers. The UEFA Champions League 2023 is back and it going to play its next match between Union Berlin (UNN) and Real Madrid (RM). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 13 December 2023 at Olympiastadion Berlin. So many people are waiting for this match and raising multiple questions. Let’s continue your reading to know more such as both teams, team players, predictions, points table, winning chances, reports, and many more in brief.

The previous matches of both teams were superb but Real Madrid played much better than the opponent team. According to the points table, both teams have played a total of five matches and now going to play their second face-to-face match of this tournament. Union Berlin has received an unwell response by facing two draws, or three losses. On the other side, Real Madrid received a good response by facing five wins. It is confirmed both teams will perform their until the end of this match which makes it more interesting for the viewers.

UNN vs RM (Union Berlin vs Real Madrid) Match Details

Match: Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (UNN vs RM)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 13th December 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

UNN vs RM (Union Berlin vs Real Madrid) Starting 11

Union Berlin (UNN) Possible Starting 11 1.Frederik Ronnow, 2. Paul Jaeckel, 3. Diogo Leite, 4. Jerome Roussillon, 5. Josip Juranovic, 6. Leonardo Bonucci, 7. Rani Khedira, 8. Janik Haberer, 9. Aissa Laidouni, 10. Sheraldo Becker, 11. David Datro Fofana

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting 11 1.Andriy Lunin, 2. Ferland Mendy, 3. Lucas Vazquez, 4. David Alaba, 5. Antonio Rudiger, 6. Brahim Diaz, 7. Federico Valverde, 8. Luka Modric, 9. Toni Kroos, 10. Jude Bellingham, 11. Rodrygo Goes

This match is available to watch on the Sony Sports Ten 5 and some verified sites where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we discuss the team winning prediction then Real Madrid has more chances to win this upcoming match against Union Berlin. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day which makes this match more interesting. Fans are cheering their favorite teams and waiting for the team performances.