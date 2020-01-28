UPSC NDANA Exam 2020: Registration Process to Close Today at 6 pm :- UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2020: Earlier, the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020 announced an official notification, with the help of which they have invited all the interested candidates for applying for the available posts.

UPSC NDANA Exam 2020

Now, the online registration process for the same is going to end today on January 28 after it was commenced from 8th January 2020. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply for UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2020 on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in .

This year, the examination is going to be held by UPSC on 19th April 2020 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 145th Course, as well as for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) beginning from 2nd January 2021.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: 8th Jan to 28th Jan 2020

Online Payment Last Date: 28th January 2020 (6:00 PM)

Offline Payment (Pay by Cash) Last Date: 27th January 2020 (23:59 Hrs)

Facility to withdraw application form: 4th Feb to 11th Feb 2020

Written Examination of UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020: 19th Apr 2020 (SUNDAY)

145th Course for the NDA and 107th Course for the Naval Academy: Beginning from 2nd January 2021

UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2020: Examination Centres

The examination centres of UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2020 are as follows:

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.

Here are the Vacancy Details of UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2020

There is total number of 418 posts available with UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2020 recruitment, ou of which further are divided into:

National Defence Academy

Army: 208

Navy: 42

Air: 120 (28 for Ground Duties)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 48

Total: 418

Required Educational qualification:

Army Wing of National Defence Academy: A candidates must be 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or else it is equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Naval Academy: the candidates must possess 12th Class pass certificate of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or else equivalent with Physics and Mathematics held by a State Education Board or a University.

UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2020 Registration Process: Steps to Apply

At first, you have to log on to the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, you have to click on ‘Examination Notifications’

After that click on ‘Apply Online’ link

Now complete Part I and Part II registration procedure

After that click on submit button

Also, take print out of the application form for any future use.

Direct link to apply: UPSC NDA/NA Registration 2020

About USPC

The Union Public Service Commission, usually shortened as UPSC, is considered to be premier central recruiting agency of India. The agency’s charter is approved by Part XIV of the Constitution of India, titled as Services Under the Union and the States.

On the other hand it is accountable for appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. The commission reports directly to the President as well as can also advise the Government through him.