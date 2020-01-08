India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli becomes the Fastest to Score 1000 T20I runs as Captain :- Virat Kohli led Team India had a stunning year as 2019 and it seems that the same is being carried into the new year 2020 as India completed a dominant win of seven wickets over Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and have gone 1-0 up in the 3-match series. Along with the win, the Indian skipper Kohli became the fastest captain ever to amass 1000 runs in the format, having achieved the feat in his 30th innings as a skipper.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 30 off 17 deliveries. He now has 1,006 runs as captain in T20Is and overall, he tops the charts with 2,663 runs. He is overall the sixth batsman in the list and second Indian after MS Dhoni (1112 runs from 62 games). Others on the list include – Faf du Plessis (1273 runs from 40 games), Kane Williamson (1083 runs in 39 games), Eoin Morgan (1013 runs in 43 games) and Ireland’s William Porterfield (1002 runs in 56 games). Kohli now stands fifth in the list with his tally of 1006 runs at 47.90 with eight half-centuries.

Virat Kohli has also overtaken his teammate Rohit Sharma on the list of most runs scored in T20I cricket. Virat Kohli needed just 1 run to become the batsman with most runs in the T20I format. Notably, Kohli and Rohit Sharma ended 2019 at the joint-top spot as they had amassed 2633 runs each.

Talking about the game, after Virat Kohli won the toss to field first, the Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 142 for nine with Navdeep Saini bagging 2 for 18 and Shardul Thakur managing 3 for 23.

In reply, the Indian openers, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a promising start as the pair added 71 runs before a double whammy from Hasaranga dismissed both. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then guided India through to the target with 15 balls to spare.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 10 (Friday).