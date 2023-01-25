Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is an entrepreneur and former professional kickboxer.

Andrew Tate is known for his rants online where he often focus on self-improvement, male to female interactions, and making money online, drawing from his own success and putting it up as an example for others to follow. But at the same time, he is also known for making controversial comments that have had him branded a misogynist.

In this piece, we take a closer look at who he is and why he is so viral.

Andrew Tate’s Early Life

Emory Andrew Tate, also known as “Cobra Tate” from his Kickboxing days, was born in 1986 in Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.

He was born to an African-American father, Emory Tate, and his British mother who worked as a catering assistant. His father was a Chess international master.

He was initially raised in the US in Chicago and Goshen, Indiana. Then he moved to the UK to live with his mom when his parents divorced.

He has a brother, Tristan Tate and a sister, Eileen Tate. They were raised as Christians but Andrew has since switched religions. Andrew Tate learned how to play chess when he was five and participated in competitions from a very young age.

At a young age he had developed an interest in martial arts, and by his teens he had already started training.

Andrew Tate Personal Life

Andrew Tate moved to Romania in 2017 saying that he moved because he wanted to live in a country “where corruption is accessible for everybody.”

He also mentioned in a podcast that Romania is less likely to charge a man for rape because Romanian police ask women reporting rapes for “evidence” or “CCTV proof.” Meanwhile in Western countries, due to the MeToo movement, he believes that any woman can at any point in the future accuse you of rape and destroy your life.

Although Tate was raised Christian, he abandoned his faith and became an atheist. Then in early 2022, he became an Orthodox Christian, before converting to Islam. He converted to Islam when he moved to Dubai and a video of him praying at a mosque went viral. He later acknowledged this publicly.

Andrew Tate Career in Kickboxing

Andrew Tate had a long career as a Kickboxer. He started practicing boxing and other martial arts at a young age while working in TV advertising to pay his bills.

By 2008, he was the 7th best light heavyweight kickboxer in Britain according to the International Sport Kickboxing Association (ISKA). ISKA runs the biggest martial arts tournament in the world called The U.S Open. It brings together thousands of competitors from around the world every year.

Andrew Tate won his first championship in 2009 when he won the British ISKA Full Contact Cruiserweight Championship in Derby. He was ranked number one in his division in Europe.

Tate won the ISKA world title in 2011 beating Jean-Luc Benoit via knockout. It was a grudge match because Tate had previously lost to Benoit by decision.

Tate lost the Enfusion championship tournament to Franci Grajš in 2012 and right before that, he had become the second best light-heavyweight kickboxer in the world.

The following year, he won his second ISKA world title in a 12-round match against Vincent Petitjean, making him world champion in two weight divisions.

Andrew continued to compete on the international kickboxing circuit before starting his career as an entrepreneur and investor.

Tate recently teased that he would get back on the ring competitively to fight in a boxing match against Jake Paul. However, these plans fell through citing complicated negotiations and logistical challenges.

Tate was thrown out of Big Brother

Social Media influencer Andrew Tate participated in the British reality show Big Brother in 2016. At the time, he made homophobic and racist comments on Twitter that many speculate led to his removal from the show.

He lasted on the show for 6 days and the producers said that they had removed him when a video surfaced of him hitting a woman with a belt. However, Tate and the woman in the video both said that the actions in the video were consensual.

It later emerged that he had actually been removed because he was under police investigation. The investigation was closed in 2019 with no charges filed.

Andrew Tate Online Career

Despite controversy, Andrew has continued to work as an entrepreneur and investor. He has been leading a public life (before his recent arrest in Romania) with a renewed focus on self-improvement and entrepreneurship. His speeches now focus on inspiring others to take charge of their lives and pursue success despite any obstacles or hardships they may face along the way.

Besides his social media presence, Andrew Tate has a website through which he offers training courses on accumulating wealth and “male–female interactions”.

Tate and his brother Tristan operated a webcam studio using his girlfriends as employees. They had as many as 75 webcam models who told “fake sob stories” to male callers. The operation made them millions of dollars.

The Tate brothers have always said that the business model was a “total scam” and that the men who paid for the service did so knowing the risks involved.

Hustlers University

Andrew Tate is the founder of Hustler’s University, an online education platform for entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners. The university offers courses in entrepreneurship and business topics such as finance, marketing, and strategy. It provided access to “professors” who’d provide mentorship to members in those areas.

The professors, according to Andrew, are all individuals who are good at what they do and whom he personally vets to ensure they know what they teach.

Hustler’s University quickly become a popular platform because Tate marketed it on social media via his fans. The website had an affiliate marketing program, where members were paid a commission for recruiting others. When Tate became highly prominent in 2022, he took advantage of his fame to encourage members of Hustler’s University to post large numbers of videos of him to social media platforms in an effort to maximize engagement. He sold it as a resource for entrepreneurs looking to gain real-world knowledge from experienced professionals.

As of August 2022, HU had amassed over 100,000 subscribers. Payment processing company Stripe stopped processing subscriptions for the platform, and Hustler’s University shut down its affiliate marketing program. This could be the main reason why he decided to launch a new platform called “The Real World.”

The Real World

Andrew Tate recently launched a new platform called The Real World where members pay a monthly membership fee to receive instruction on ways to make money outside traditional employment through things like cryptocurrency, copywriting, and e-commerce.

It is a bit like Hustler’s University only that instead of using pre-recorded videos on a Discord server, it now operates on it’s own servers.

Andrew Tate Net Worth

Andrew Tate’s net worth is somewhere between $100 million and $1 billion. The figure is hard to state with accuracy since some publications report as low as $20 million and others as high as $1 billion. This includes the income from his numerous businesses as well as investments.

He has earned most of his fortune through his webcam business and online courses HU and TWR. With over 200,000 members paying a monthly subscription it’s easy to see how he could amass such wealth despite setbacks.

Due to his financial success, Andrew is known for flaunting his wealth on social media driving expensive cars and flying private jets. To his fans, Andrew Tate’s success appears to be a prime example of how anyone can achieve their dreams with hard work and dedication. His story is an inspiration to his followers who are looking for guidance on how to build a successful business empire.

Unlike many wealthy people, not much is known about Andrew as a philanthropist who uses his fame and wealth to support charitable causes he believes in. Most people who have a lot of money contribute to non-profits and provide assistance for those affected by poverty or natural disasters. Not much is known about his philanthropy if he has been involved in it.

Andrew Tate Social Media Ban

In 2021, Andrew Tate had his social media accounts banned due to a violation of terms and conditions. He was said to have violated those terms based on comments he made about women.

Tate gained a lot of attention for his polarizing rants on women and the state of masculinity. His rhetoric drew widespread criticism online, and in August 2022 he was banned from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube for violating the community guidelines of each of those platforms.

Twitter had permanently suspended his account in 2017 after he stated that women should bare some responsibility for being sexually assaulted. However, he was reinstated late last year when Elon Musk acquired Twitter. Tate defended his words and actions by saying that he was simply playing an “online character.”

His online ban caused a stir amongst many of his fans, who saw it as an unjust punishment for someone who was trying to spread positivity and motivation. Despite the ban, Andrew continues to be popular on the internet because numerous fan accounts and other influencers post videos of him sharing his message. At one point, he had more Google searches than former president Donald Trump. Tate was invited to numerous podcasts where he gave his version of events and how he perceives these developments. He even said that he makes many videos praising women.

Though he may no longer be able to share his message directly through social media, Andrew Tate remains an important figure on the internet.

Andrew Tate Encounters with Law Enforcement

The UK

Andrew Tate was arrested in 2015 in the U.K. on suspicion of sexual assault and physical abuse. He was reported to the police by two unnamed women for rape and abuse. Tate denied those allegations and in the end, those charges were dropped.

Romania

Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania after allegedly assaulting a female acquaintance. He was quickly released and the charges were eventually dropped.

The U.S. Embassy notified Romanian authorities that a U.S. woman had reported that she was being held captive by the brothers. When the police entered his residence they found a Romanian who said she was also being held captive. They began an investigation into human trafficking and rape.

In late December 2022, Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on charges of human trafficking. The world woke up to photos of both Tate and his brother, and other associates being escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest. The details of what they are being accused of are not entirely clear, but according to reports by outlets like the BBC and Sky News, Tate was taken into custody along with several other individuals in connection with an investigation into a human trafficking ring and forming an organised crime group. It is important to note that these are only allegations at this point and Tate has not been convicted of any crime. The case is still under investigation and it is unclear what the outcome will be.

Conclusion

Andrew Tate is a highly popular and influential individual on the internet. Andrew Tate continues to use his new platform, The Real World, among others to get people to try to emulate his life and follow his message. Say what you will about him but his message appears to have resonated with many people, particularly young men, making him one of the world’s most followed influencers online.

Andrew Tate continues to be an important figure although he has been kicked out of most social media platforms. Although he may have faced controversy in recent years, he continues to dominate many conversations about the modern society.