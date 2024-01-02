WHU vs BHA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup West Ham United vs Brighton Premier League

For football lovers, the Premier League 2023 is back, and going to play their next football match. It is set to be played between West Ham United (WHU) and the team will play against Brighton (BHA). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play against each other and it will be one of the best matches in this league. This amazing match is going to take place at London Stadium multi-purpose stadium located in Stratford, London. It is fixed to begin to play at 01:00 am on Wednesday 3 January 2024. Let us know all the other details about this upcoming match such as team, prediction, players, previous gameplay performance, and many more.

Both teams played well in the last matches and received a good response from the audience and people. As per the sources, both teams have played a total of 19 matches and are now going to play their first head-to-head match. West Ham United has faced ten wins, three draws, or six losses and the team is ranked in the 6th place on the points table. On the other hand, Brighton has faced eight wins, six draws, or five losses, and the team is ranked in the 8th place on the points table.

WHU vs BHA (West Ham United vs Brighton) Match Details

Match: West Ham United vs Brighton (WHU vs BHA)

Tournament: Premier League 2023

Date: Wednesday, 3rd January 2024

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: London Stadium

WHU vs BHA (West Ham United vs Brighton) Starting 11

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting 11 1.Alphonse Areola, 2. Angelo Ogbonna, 3. Vladimir Coufal, 4. Emerson Palmieri, 5. Konstantinos Mavrapanos, 6. Tomas Soucek, 7. Lucas Paqueta, 8. James Ward-Prowse, 9. Edson Alvarez, 10. Jarrod Bowen, 11. Mohammed Kudus

Brighton (BHA) Possible Starting 11 1.Jason Steele, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Jan Paul van Hecke, 4. Jack Hinshelwood, 5. Igor Julio, 6. James Milner, 7. Pascal Gross, 8. Billy Gilmour, 9. Facundo Buonanotte, 10. Danny Welbeck, 11. Joao Pedro Junqueira

Reportedly, this football match will be live telecast on many platforms such as Star Sports, Hotstar, and Fancode. It is quite hard to predict the team winning either the teams because played well and gave their best. However, it can be said that West Ham has a chance to win against Brighton. No player is suffering from any injuries, and all the fine to play in this match. The climate is also clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.