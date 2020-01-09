YKW and SGPC files complaint against TikTok user over dance video at Golden Temple :- On Thursday, a DDR has been filed against TikTok user for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after she posted a dance video inside the complex of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

TikTok user over dance video at Golden Temple

In that video you can see a girl who is named Akansha Thakur, dancing on the background music of a Punjabi song at Sri Harmandir Sahib, also popularly known as Golden Temple.

Soon after that video was posted on TikTok, the members of Ambala-based Youth Khalsa Welfare (YKW) organisation and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed a complaint against her on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, alleging that the video posted by the TikTok user had hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs.

As per to the complainant, it demanded action against the accused and in the police complaint reads, “Gurdwara Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, is the supreme religious place of Sikhs and every day lakhs of people pay obeisance there. Gurbani is recited in the complex for around 18 hours a day. The TikTok user has hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikhs by making a dance video inside the complex on a Punjabi song. The accused user should be booked for hurting sentiments and for posting this video on the internet.”

Inspector Narender Singh, SHO, Ambala Cantonment police station, on the other hand, said, “We have registered a DDR on this complaint and the matter has been forwarded to the deputy district attorney for legal opinion. He has been provided with a TikTok video in which a girl is seen dancing inside the Golden Temple. The occurrence of the alleged crime is Amritsar and after receiving the legal opinion, a zero FIR will be registered in Ambala and the case will be shifted to Amritsar police. The identity of TikTok user is Akansha Thakur and her location is a matter of cyber cell enquiry,”