YOR vs LAN Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Yorkshire vs Lancashire English T20 Blast

English T20 Blast league match between Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Yorkshire will take on Lancashire in English T20 Blast at Headingley, Leeds, England. The weather will be clean with slight clouds but there is no possibility of rain.

Match Details

Team: Yorkshire (YOR) vs Lancashire (LAN)

League: English T20 Blast

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Date: 1st June 2023

Day: Thursday

Venue: Headingley, Leeds, England

Yorkshire (YOR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Adam Lyth, 2. Dawid Malan, 3. William Luxton, 4. Shan Masood(C), 5. David Wiese, 6. Matthew Revis, 7. Jordan Thompson, 8. Ben Mike, 9. Dominic Bess, 10. Jonathan Tattersall(WK), 11. Jafer Chohan

Lancashire (LAN) Possible Playing 11: 1. Luke Wells, 2. Josh Bohannon, 3. Steven Croft, 4. Daryl Mitchell, 5. Liam Livingstone(C), 6. Colin de Grandhomme, 7. George Bell(WK), 8. Tom Hartley, 9. Luke Wood, 10. Saqib Mahmood, 11. Matt Parkinson

Match Prediction

Both teams are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Yorkshire vs Lancashire on 1st June 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Headingley, Leeds, England. The YOR team won 1 match and lost 4 matches and the LAN team won 4 matches and lost 1 match. The LAN team has more chances to win the match against YOR.