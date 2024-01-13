CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
ZWO vs HRN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Dutch League PEC Zwolle vs Heerenveen

2 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match of the Dutch League 2023 and the next match of this league is back to play. Yes, you heard right the next is set to be played and it will be played between the teams: PEC Zwolle (ZWO) and Heerenveen (HRN). This match will begin play at 12:30 am on Sunday 14 January 2024 and it is set to take place at MAC³PARK station, a multi-use stadium located in Zwolle, Netherlands. Both teams have so many fans worldwide who are waiting for this match and raising some questions. Let’s continue your reading to know more.

ZWO vs HRN Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were mostly the same as each other and it makes this upcoming match a bang. Both teams have played a total of 16 matches and shocking both are going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. PEC Zwolle has faced five wins, three draws, or eight losses and the team is currently ranked in the 11th place on the points table. On the other side, Heerenveen has faced six wins, one draw, or nine losses, and the team is currently ranked in the 9th place on the points table.

ZWO vs HRN (PEC Zwolle vs Heerenveen) Match Details

Match: PEC Zwolle vs Heerenveen (ZWO vs HRN)
Tournament: Dutch League
Date: Sunday, 14th January 2024
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
ZWO vs HRN Venue: MAC³PARK stadion

ZWO vs HRN (PEC Zwolle vs Heerenveen) Starting 11

PEC Zwolle (ZWO) Possible Starting 11 1.Jasper Schendelaar, 2. Sam Kersten, 3. Thomas Lam, 4. Bram van Polen, 5. Anselmo Garcia McNulty, 6. Ryan Thomas, 7. Odysseus Velanas, 8. Davy van den Berg, 9. Younes Namli, 10. Lennart Thy, 11. Ferdy Druijf

Heerenveen (HRN) Possible Starting 11 1.Andries Noppert, 2. Syb van Ottele, 3. Sven Van Beek, 4. Mats Kohlert, 5. Oliver Braude, 6. Thom Haye, 7. Osame Sahraoui, 8. Simon Olsson, 9. Luuk Brouwers, 10. Che Nunnely, 11. Pelle van Amersfoort

This football match is set to be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified online streaming platforms. It is difficult to tell which of the two teams is predicted to win as both have given their best games and mostly performed similarly to each other. The weather is clear on the match day and it makes the match more interesting for the audience. None of the players suffering presently from any minor or major injury and all will perform their best till end. It is being said that it will be one of the best matches in this league, so watch with a joy. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

