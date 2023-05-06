2023 Skoda Kodiaq Launched at Rs 37.99 Lakh Full Specification Features and More

Here we are going to share some interesting and important information about the 2023 Skoda Kodiaq because this topic is creating a buzz and attracting the interest of many people. If you are going to buy a new car or are interested to know about this 2023 Skoda then you reached the right site. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information about this car.

According to the reports and information, Skoda Auto India launched this car in India. The price of this vehicle is Rs. 37.99 lacks and the range from Rs. 37.49 lakhs to Rs. 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This car is available in three types and these are Style, Sportline, and Laurin & Klement. It has a boot capacity of 270 liters and it comes in a seven-feature layout. Let us talk about the Safety feature of this vehicle, hill hold, and hill descent control, it gets nine airbags (standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq Launched

The best features of the 2023 Skoda are a 1984 cc engine, 4WD driving type, 12.78 kmpl mileage, 187.74 BHP and seven people can easily sit in this car. It is an automatic vehicle and those people can also enjoy who can’t drive. Let’s discuss in detail the price of all variants of this vehicle, Kodiaq Style at Rs. 37.99 lahks, Kodiaq Sportline at Rs. 39.39, and Kodiaq L & K at Rs. 41.39 lahks. This brand has gained the India allocation of the Kodiaq to 3,000 units for the year 2023 and also compared to 1200 units last year. The Brand Director of Skoda Auto India shared a long message in which they shared that it is a high-value luxury 4×4 after seeking the demands of the Indian consumers.

the new BS6 phase 2 norms, the engine is now 4.2 percent more efficient than previously launched cars. Although, this time it continues to use the same 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and it is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100kmph in just 7.8 seconds which is most liked by the people. Many people purchased this car and it is a good offer for those who want to purchase a new car.