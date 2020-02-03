5th T20I: India Create History, Become First Team To Win A T20I Series 5-0 :- On Sunday, India becomes the first side to win a T20I series 5-0, by defeating beat the Kiwis by seven runs in the fifth and final match. The last match against New Zealand was held at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. This was the first time for any team and not a single have done it before.

Team India elected to bat first and then posted 163 for three, where Rohit Sharma scored 60 out of 41 balls and a 33-ball 45 from K L Rahul. New Zealand on the other hand finished with 156 for 9 in 20 overs and fell short of the 164-run target by 7 runs.

In the absence of rested Virat Kohli, Rohit was leading the side but then he picked up an injury and didn’t take the field while defending the total. KL Rahul on the other hand, took over from Rohit in the 2nd innings, and lead the team very brilliantly.

Jasprit Bumrah achieved the feat of top bowler by claiming three wickets for 12 runs. Hunting for the target to get achieved, the Black Caps were tottering at 17 for three in 3.2 overs.

The first match was won by India by six wickets at Auckland, after that they make it 2-0 at the same venue after having a seven-wicket victory. It was followed by back-to-back Super Over wins, with India grabbing conquests at Hamilton and Wellington.

The series was first begin with India trailing 3-8, but after today’s match, the head-to-head record now stands at 8-8.

The two teams are now going to face-off in a three-match ODI series, beginning from Wednesday (February 5) at Hamilton. The tour at the end finishes with a two-match Test series.