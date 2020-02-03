Next-Generation Hyundai Creta Launch Date Price in India Specification Features Images :- The Hyundai Creta has been an acknowledged leader of the compact SUV segment from its establishment but at the same time, the arrival of new models, particularly the Kia Seltos from its sister company has also begin threatening its supremacy.



Next-Generation Hyundai Creta Launch Date

Hyundai Motor India on the other hand is also all set to showcase the second-generation Creta on February 6 at the Auto Expo 2020. On the other hand, before the popular SUV is officially revealed, the carmaker has released the design sketches of the new Hyundai Creta.

The new generation model of the popular compact SUV is going to come sporting an all-new design language as well as a plethora of modern features such as a large touchscreen system (10-inches or larger), fully-digital instrument panel, etc. It is also going to be powered by Kia Seltos’ BS 6-compliant engines.

Today, Hyundai has also released a teaser video of the Creta itself where they revealed the design sketches of the model, that also give us an idea of how the new model will look like.

Next-Generation Hyundai Creta Price in India

As per to the sketches, you can see that the 2020 Hyundai Creta is going to be based on the China-spec Hyundai ix25. The new launch is going to get an updated front fascia with the carmaker’s signature cascading grille that has been flanked by renovated split headlamp setup on either side.

On the other hand, the headlights will be LED units having LED DRLs. At the rear part, you are also going to find LED combination lights. The flared wheel arches give the new Creta quite a sporty look. There is also going to be new alloy wheels.

This newly launching car is also expected to sport a 6-airbag top-spec across engines, however side impact protection, dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) as well as EBD (electronic brake force distribution) is expected to be standard.

Next-Generation Hyundai Creta Specification Features

In the meantime, the present Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 15.67 lakh (ex-showroom). But we expect the second-generation Creta to be accessible in the price range of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) as well as Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Creta is also going to be giving competition to the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500, after its launch in India in mid-March