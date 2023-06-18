Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 2: Check Collection In India & Worldwide

In this article, we are going to talk about Adipurush collections. As we know, this movie has recently been at the top of the headlines. Adipurush is gaining a lot of attention. People are very excited to know about the 3rd-day collection. The Adipurush is based on ” The Ramayana” by sage Valmiki, a Sanskrit epic from ancient India and one of the two essential epics of Hinduism, known as the lithiasis. Some people are showing hate toward Adipurush. Adipurush starter enters Rs 200 crore club despite poor reviews. If you are searching for the same so you are on the right page. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s know in detail.

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 2

As per reports, after the bad reviews, Adipurush enters Rs 200 crore. Before knowing the collection first, let know the cast. The director of this movie is Om Raut and the writers are Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut. While Prabhas as Raghav is in Adipurush. Further, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon as Lankesh and Janaki. Indrajeet and Bajrang’s roles are playing Devdutta Nage and Vatsal Sheth. Sunny Singh is playing Shesh’s role in Adipurush. Adipurush was released on June 16, 2023, in India. Adipurush is cast in five languages as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Adipurush Box Office Collection: Day-wise

Day India Net Collection (in ₹ Crores) Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 86.75 Cr Day 2 [Saturday] ₹ 60 Cr Day 3 [Sunday] ₹ – Cr (Updating Soon) Total ₹ 146.75 Cr

As we know that Adipurush played excellent on its first 2 days at the box office. Adipurush earned roughly 152.49 Cr India net. In their first two days, Adipurush performed well. Now, the audience is very excited to know about the third-day collection. Here is Adipurush’s 3rd-day box office collection and Occupancy. According to the sources, Adipurush may earn 65 Cr India net on its third day. The Adipurush earned 65 Cr for all languages. Adipurush’s total collection is 217.49 Cr. Audiences are fascinated with the digital effects of the Adipurush.

Moreover, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under the banners of T- Series and Retrophiles. Raghav’s role is played by a very famous South Indian actor Prabhas. Adipurush has faced a lot of criticism and trolling since its release, particularly for its visual effects and dialogues. In Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, a protest was held demanding a national ban on the film’s screening. However, despite the mixed reviews, the movie has still performed well at the box office. Adipurush is a nearly three-hour-long film. If we get any other information about Adipurush we will update you on the same site.