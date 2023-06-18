Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT Release Date And Platform

Hello all movie lovers, a highly anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to entertain its fans on OTT. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is also known by the initialism KKBKKJ or KBKJ. It simply marks one of the best Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s return on the big screen. This movie hit theaters on 21 April 2023, Friday. Now fans are very excited about this movie as they were waiting for a long time. Currently, all the fans have been searching for information about it. Here we have more information about the movie and we will share it with you in this article.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT Release Date

All the makers are set to entertain their fans as they have announced the release date of the movie. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is going to be released on 23 June 2023 on the OTT platform, Zee5. The movie stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and the late actor Satish Kaushik. This movie is directed by Farhad Samji. Produced and written Bollywood comedies in the past. Scroll down to the next page for more information about it.

“Watch the action, drama, or romance se packed #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, World Digital Premiere on 23 June only on ZEE5India #BhaijaanOnZEE5” was Salman’s tweet. This movie is a fun-filled family drama,” stated Venkatesh in a statement. The movie’s box office debut in India underperformed, compared to conservative supposition. The movie earned 100 crores in India on its 10th day of release. All the stars of the movie did great work and performed very well. You are on the right page for more information about the movie, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that now all the fans are super excited to watch this movie on the OTT platform. This film will be released on 23 June 2023, Friday on the OTT platform, Zee5. So now fans should start the countdown as only a few days are left to release this movie on the OTT platform. This movie is an action-packed movie in which Salman Khan portrays the role of an elder brother to Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam. For those who have not watched this movie, it is the best option for them.