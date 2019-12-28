Airtel Revised validity Period of Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Plan :- In recent time, just after revising the complete portfolio of plans, Airtel has revised one of its plans once again. The company has now revised the popular prepaid recharge plan of Rs 558 but only to reduce its validity.

On the other hand, Airtel has cut down the validity of the plan by just 26 days with the rest of the benefits being the same.

Talking about the Airtel Rs 558 plan, it offers truly unlimited voice calls, 3GB data each day, and 100 SMS per day. The validity has been cut down from 82 days to 56 days which is a huge reduction. The plan also consist of some extra benefits of Wynk music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag as well as free four-week course at Shaw Academy with a validity of this benefit being just for 28 days.

Also, recently Airtel listed new plans with an increase in prices ranging from 50 paise/day to Rs 2.85. Together with the data as well as calling benefits, the new Airtel plans also consist of benefits such as the Airtel Thanks platform, which enables access to premium content from Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, device protection, anti-virus protection and more.

The new Airtel plans begin at Rs 19 as well as it go all the way up to Rs 2398. There is a FUP limit on unlimited calling from Airtel to additional further networks-1000 off-net minutes for all 28 days unlimited plans, 3000 minutes for all 84 days unlimited plans as well as 1200 minutes for 365 days unlimited plans. Calls beyond these FUP limits are also charged at 6 paise each minute.

Airtel for its users also recently rolled out the WiFi calling feature. It allows its Airtel users make use of the Wi-Fi network in their homes in order to make calls with the help of VoIP, in spite of depending on the cellular connectivity.

In the present date, the feature, for now, is limited to select smartphones only. The list of phones that support the feature is- all iPhone models beginning 6s and more than that, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1, Samsung J6, Samsung A10s, Samsung On6, Samsung S10, Samsung S10+, Samsung S10e, Samsung M20, all OnePlus 7 along with other 6 series devices.