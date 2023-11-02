Sports

AJA vs VOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Volendam Dutch League

11 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, the Dutch League’s next football match is set to take place and this match is going to be played between Ajax Amsterdam (AJA) and the opponent team FC Volendam (VOL). This amazing match will be played at Johan Cruijff ArenA. Both of the teams have a large number of fans around the world. This upcoming football match will begin at 12:30 am on Friday 3 November 2023. In this article, we shared information about this upcoming football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously. Let’s continue your reading to get all the details.

AJA vs VOL Live Score

It is coming out that both of the teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this tournament and it will be a banging match. Both teams didn’t play well in their last matches of this tournament. Ajax Amsterdam has played eight matches and faced one win, two draws, or five losses. AJA is ranked at the bottom of this points table. On the other side, FC Volendam has played nine matches and faced two wins, one loss, or six losses in the last matches. VOL is ranked in the 16th place of the points table. Both teams will give thier best until the end and it increases the excitement for this football match.

AJA vs VOL (Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Volendam) Match Details

Match: Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Volendam (AJA vs VOL)
Tournament: Dutch League
Date: Friday, 3rd November 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Johan Cruijff ArenA

AJA vs VOL (Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Volendam) Starting 11

Ajax Amsterdam (AJA) Possible Starting 11 1.Diant Ramaj, 2. Jorrel Hato, 3. Josip Sutalo, 4. Anton Gaaei, 5. Borna Sosa, 6. Kenneth Taylor, 7. Steven Berghuis, 8. Steven Bergwijn, 9. Benjamin Tahirovic, 10. Brian Brobbey, 11. Carlos Borges

FC Volendam (VOL) Possible Starting 11 1.Mio Backhaus, 2. Xavier Mbuyamba, 3. Benaissa Benamar, 4. Brian Plat, 5. George Cox, 6. Damon Mirani, 7. Calvin Twigt, 8. Robin Maulun, 9. Bram van Driel, 10. Robert Muhren, 11. Darius Johnson

This football match is set to be live broadcast on Fancode and some verified sites. No one among either team players had any injury before this match and the weather is also clear on the match day which will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. If we talk about the team winning prediction chances then both of the teams played unwell and gave most of the similar performances. Fans are continuously supporting their favorite team players and expecting that this match will be one of the best matches of this league. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

