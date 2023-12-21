ALA vs RM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid LaLiga EA Sports

Today, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers. The La Liga EA Sports 2023 is back and it going to play its next match between Deportivo Alaves (ALA) and the other team Real Madrid (RM). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It is set to begin to play at 02:00 am on Friday 22 December 2023 and it is set to be played at Mendizorroza. Multiple questions are arriving over the internet sites and many reaching the online platforms to get further updates. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this superb upcoming match in this article.

The previous matches of both teams were amazing and they won the hearts of people and audiences. In this league, both teams have played a total of 10 matches and they now going to play their first face-to-face match. Real Madrid played well and faced eight wins, one loss or one draw. This team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Deportivo Alaves has faced two wins, five draws, or three losses and this team is ranked in the 15th place on the points table. Keep reading…

ALA vs RM (Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid) Match Details

Match: Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid (ALA vs RM)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports 2023

Date: Friday, 22nd December 2023

Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Mendizorroza

ALA vs RM (Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid) Starting 11

Deportivo Alaves (ALA) Possible Starting 11 1.Antonio Sivera, 2. Javier Lopez-Carballo, 3. Abdel Abqar, 4. Andoni Gorosabel, 5. Rafael Marin, 6. Luis Rioja, 7. Jon Guridi, 8. Antonio Blanco Conde, 9. Ander Guevara, 10. Abde Rebbach, 11. Samuel Omorodion

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting 11 1.Andriy Lunin, 2. Ferland Mendy, 3. Lucas Vazquez, 4. David Alaba, 5. Antonio Rudiger, 6. Brahim Diaz, 7. Federico Valverde, 8. Luka Modric, 9. Toni Kroos, 10. Jude Bellingham, 11. Rodrygo Goes

Reportedly, this football match is set to be live telecast on the JioCinema online streaming platform. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Real Madrid has more possibility to win this upcoming match against Deportivo Alaves but exactly nothing can be said. At present, none of the players on either team have any injuries, and all the fine to play in this match. If we talk about the weather then the climate is also clean and clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.