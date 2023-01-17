ALG vs ETH Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

A very famous African Nations Championship league is coming back with its two amazing teams. This match is a highly anticipated match and currently, fans are super excited about this match. This match is going to be played between Algeria vs Ethiopia. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they don’t need any introduction. If we talk about the player of both teams then all are very skilled full and amazing and they are ready to show their best in the match. Here we have more information about the ALG vs ETH match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Now all the football match lovers have been waiting for this match beause they are also ready to support their favourite team. So now fans’ wait is over as only a few hours left for this match. Both teams have a good fan following and this match is going to be very enjoyable and entertaining. The African Nations Championship match between Algeria vs Ethiopia will be played at Stade de Baraki. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue and other details the match. Scroll down the page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Algeria (ALG) vs Ethiopia (ETH)

League: African Nations Championship

Day: Wednesday

Date: 18th January 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stade de Baraki

Algeria (ALG) Possible Playing 11: 1.Alexis Guendouz, 2. Youcef Amine Laouafi, 3. Ayoub Abdellaoui, 4. Zineddine Belaid, 5. Mokhtar Belkhither, 6. Ahmed Kendouci, 7. Houssem Mrezigue, 8. Zakaria Draoui, 9. Lahmriaimen-Abdelaziz Lahmri, 10. Abderrahmane Meziane, 11. Aimen Mahious

Ethiopia (ETH) Possible Playing 11:1.Bahiru Negash, 2. Ramadan Yesouf, 3. Aschalew Tamene, 4. Million Solomon, 5. Git Gatkuoth, 6. Yihun Endashaw, 7. Mesud Mohammed, 8. Kenean Markneh, 9. Beneyam Demte, 10. Chernet Gugsa, 11. Yigezu Bogale

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very talented and outstanding. This match is going to be played between Algeria vs Ethiopia on 18th January 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Stade de Baraki. Currently, fans are very keen to know about the match result. ALG team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match ETH team won 2 matches, lost 0 matches and draw 3 matches. ALG team has more chances to win the match against ETH.