ALN vs KON Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor Turkish League

There is a superb football match that is going to be played between two teams one is Alanyaspor (ALN) and the other team is Konyaspor (KON). This match is fixed to play at 10:30 am on Tuesday 16 May 2023 and this match will be played at Bahçeşehir Okulları Arena. If you are also a football lover and excited to watch this amazing match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this football match.

Both teams played well in their previous and let’s know their previous game plays of both teams. Alanyaspor had played a total of 18 matches in which they faced six victories, six losses, and six draws and this team is currently ranked in the 9th place of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Konyaspor had played 18 matches in which this team faced six wins, three losses, and nine draws and is currently ranked in the 7th place of the points table of this tournament. Both teams have strong players in their team who will give their best in this upcoming match, so watch and enjoy.

ALN vs KON (Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor) Match Details

Match: Alanyaspor and Konyaspor

Tournament: Turkish League

Date: Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Time: 10:30 pm

Venue: Bahçeşehir Okulları Arena

ALN vs KON (Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor) Starting 11

Alanyaspor (ALN) Possible Starting 11 Runar Alex Runarsson, 2. Yusuf Ozdemir, 3. Furkan Bayir, 4. Jure Balkovec, 5. Joher Rassoul, 6. Leroy Fer, 7. Daniel Candeias, 8. Ivan Cavaleiro, 9. Arnaud Lusamba, 10. Efecan Karaca, 11. Ahmed Hassan-Kouka

Konyaspor (KON) Possible Starting 11 1. Ibrahim Sehic, 2. Guilherme, 3. Ugurcan Yazgili, 4. Francisco Calvo, 5. Ahmet Oguz, 6. Endri Cekici, 7. Soner Dikmen, 8. Bruno Paz, 9. Marlos Moreno, 10. Muhammet Demir, 11. Mame Biram Diouf

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. There is no one player who has any injuries before this superb match and everyone will give their best performance. Fans are too much excited to watch and enjoy this football match and it is expected that this match will be most liked by the fans and viewers. It is also coming forward that this match will be live telecast on Live Soccer TV and the people and fans can watch this football match.