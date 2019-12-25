Ampere Reo Elite Electric Scooter Launched Price At ₹ 45,099 Specification Features Images :- Ampere Vehicles, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Limited, has launched a new electric scooter called the Reo Elite in India. The prices for the Ampere Reo Electric start at ₹ 45,099 (Ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Interested customers can also book the Ampere Reo Electric by paying a token amount of ₹ 1,999 on the company’s website starting from today. According to Ampere, the customers who book/buy a Reo Elite, will get a free helmet as part of the company’s safety promotion drive. The booking amount will be discounted from the final invoice.

Ampere Reo Elite Electric Scooter Launched in India

Talking about the launch, Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD & CEO, Greaves Cotton Limited said, “Through Ampere we are focused on building a portfolio of world-class, made-in-India and clean mobility solutions. With extensive Greaves Retail network and exclusive Ampere showrooms, we are well on course to making our electric vehicles available across the nation and bring about a transformation in how people experience next-generation mobility solutions in the last mile connectivity segment. With successes in the electric two-wheeler segment, Greaves has metamorphosed into a complete auto eco-system player with comprehensive offering of products, services, and aftermarket support that straddle both ICE and EV segments.”

Aimed at younger buyers like students, the scooter sports an edgy styling which sets it apart from all its siblings. The front houses V-shaped main headlight unit and inverted L-shaped indicators which lend to it a contemporary design.

Ampere Reo Elite Electric Scooter Price in India

The Reo Elite gets a 250 watt motor along with a lead-acid battery and has a range of about 55-65 kilometres on a single charge. The company also noted that using standard AC charging, Reo Elite can be fully charged in eight hours. It is also offering this e-scooter with a one-year warranty period on the battery.

The scooter has a curb weight of 86 kg and gets 110 mm drum brakes at both ends. Ampere Reo Elite gets features such as LED digital instrument console which offers important readouts like speed, battery charge, the riding range, etc. It also features USB charging point and will be available in 4 colours of Red, White, Blue, and Black.

Ampere Reo Elite Electric Scooter Specification Features Images

Till date, Ampere has sold over 50,000 units of its electric scooters.