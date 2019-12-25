Maruti Suzuki Sells 1.2 Lakh Dzire In First 8 Months Of FY20, Becomes Best Selling Car :- Maruti Suzuki Dzire has become the best-selling car in the first 8-months of the Financial Year 2019-20 with more than 1.2 lakh units being sold between Apr-Nov 2019. Dzire has also crossed 2 million unit sales recently. The third generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in India back in 2017. In the fiscal year 2018-19 alone, Maruti has sold a total of 2.5 lakh units of this car.

The current generation Dzire was launched as an all-new car based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new-generation Swift. Apart from this, the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers quite a good dose of features and comforts for a car in its segment. These include LED projector headlamps, daytime running lights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, leather-wrapped steering wheel to name a few. In terms of safety, the Dzire comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts as standard across the range.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available with petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine churning out 82 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine is a 1.3-litre engine good for 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Speaking on the success of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Over years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, Dzire was conceptualized keeping in mind the customer demands. Currently, more than 70% of Dzire customers are pre-determined buyers who wish to upgrade to ‘the sedan life’. Further, nearly half of the new Dzire customers have it as their first car. We are extremely grateful to our customers for their tremendous trust in brand Dzire. This trust has helped Dzire to become the country’s highest-selling car in this fiscal year.”

The sedan is popular among the fleet operators besides private buyers.