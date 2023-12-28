ARS vs WHU Live Score Dream11 Predicton Lineup Arsenal vs West Ham United Premier League

In this article, we are going to talk about the upcoming match of the Premier League 2023. Yes, the league is back and going to play their next match between Arsenal (ARS) and another team West Ham United (WHU). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are expressing their excitement and waiting for this match. This football match will begin to play at 01:45 am on Friday 29 December 2023 at the Emirates Stadium, a football stadium located in Holloway, London, England. Let’s continue your reading to learn more details such as both teams, points table, prediction, players, and many more about this match.

Both teams played well in the last matches of this league and received a good response from the viewers and people. It is reported that both teams have played a total of 18 matches and now going to play their first head-to-head match in this tournament. Arsenal has faced twelve wins, four draws, or two losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. On the other side, West Ham United has faced nine wins, three draws, or six losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 7th place on the points table.

ARS vs WHU (Arsenal vs West Ham United) Match Details

Match: Arsenal vs West Ham United (ARS vs WHU)

Tournament: Premier League 2023

Date: Friday, 29th December 2023

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

ARS vs WHU (Arsenal vs West Ham United) Starting 11

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting 11 1.David Raya, 2. William Saliba, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Ben White, 5. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Martin Odegaard, 8. Kai Havertz, 9. Declan Rice, 10. Gabriel Martinelli, 11. Gabriel Jesus