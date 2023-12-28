CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

ARS vs WHU Live Score Dream11 Predicton Lineup Arsenal vs West Ham United Premier League

2 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the upcoming match of the Premier League 2023. Yes, the league is back and going to play their next match between Arsenal (ARS) and another team West Ham United (WHU). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are expressing their excitement and waiting for this match. This football match will begin to play at 01:45 am on Friday 29 December 2023 at the Emirates Stadium, a football stadium located in Holloway, London, England. Let’s continue your reading to learn more details such as both teams, points table, prediction, players, and many more about this match.

ARS vs WHU Live Score

Both teams played well in the last matches of this league and received a good response from the viewers and people. It is reported that both teams have played a total of 18 matches and now going to play their first head-to-head match in this tournament. Arsenal has faced twelve wins, four draws, or two losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. On the other side, West Ham United has faced nine wins, three draws, or six losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 7th place on the points table.

ARS vs WHU (Arsenal vs West Ham United) Match Details

Match: Arsenal vs West Ham United (ARS vs WHU)
Tournament: Premier League 2023
Date: Friday, 29th December 2023
Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)
Venue: Emirates Stadium

ARS vs WHU (Arsenal vs West Ham United) Starting 11

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting 11 1.David Raya, 2. William Saliba, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Ben White, 5. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Martin Odegaard, 8. Kai Havertz, 9. Declan Rice, 10. Gabriel Martinelli, 11. Gabriel Jesus

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting 11 1.Alphonse Areola, 2. Vladimir Coufal, 3. Kurt Zouma, 4. Emerson Palmieri, 5. Konstantinos Mavrapanos, 6. Tomas Soucek, 7. Lucas Paqueta, 8. James Ward-Prowse, 9. Edson Alvarez, 10. Jarrod Bowen, 11. Mohammed Kudus

Fans can easily stream and enjoy this football match on various platforms Star Sports, Hotstar, and Fancode. It is not easy to predict the team winning prediction because both teams gave their best in the last matches. However, it can be said that Arsenal has more chances to face victory against the team West Ham United. Both team players are well and none of them is suffering from any injury. If we talk about the weather than it is also clear on the match day. Keep connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles on exiting topics.

