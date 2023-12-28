CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
BHA vs TOT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

7 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, the Premier League’s next football match is going to take place between the teams  Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) and the opponent team Tottenham Hotspur (TOT). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right page. This football match is set to begin at 01:00 am on Friday 29 December 2023 and it will be played at the Amex Stadium Football Stadium. Let us continue your reading to know every single piece of information about this upcoming football match, so read completely.

BHA vs TOT Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were superb and won the hearts of all the viewers and audiences who are now waiting for this match. Both teams have played a total of 18 matches in this league and are now going to play their first face-to-face match. The team ‘Brighton and Hove Albion’ has faced seven wins, six draws, or five losses, and the team is ranked in the 9th place on the points table. Tottenham Hotspur has faced eleven wins, three draws, or four losses and the team is ranked in the 5th place on the points table.

BHA vs TOT (Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur) Match Details

Match: Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT)
Tournament: Premier League 2023
Date: Friday 29 December 2023
Time: 01:00 am (IST) – 08:50 am (GMT)
Venue: Amex Stadium

BHA vs TOT (Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur) Starting 11

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on multiple platforms including Star Sports, Hotstar, and Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite hard and nothing can be said because the previous matches of both teams were mostly similar. However, Tottenham has more chances to win against Brighton. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. It is determined this match will be most liked by the fans and viewers, so watch with joy. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

