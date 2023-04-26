ATL vs MLC Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today Match Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. This match is going to be played between Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca. Because one of the best La Liga leagues is all set to entertain its fans with its two amazing teams. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans have been exploring the match as they are very curious to know about the ATL vs MLC match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

La Liga is coming back with its two powerful teams to entertain its fans. Now all the fans are also ready to face each other in the match as they don’t want to skip any single chance to win the match. It is going to be very entertaining and enjoyable as both teams are ready to face each other. The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca is going to be played at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean there is no chance to rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, time, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: La Liga

Team: Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Mallorca (MLC)

Day: Wednesday

Date: 26th April 2023

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Jose Gimenez, 3. Stefan Savic, 4. Mario Hermoso, 5. Nahuel Molina, 6. Yannick Carrasco, 7. Angel Correa, 8. Rodrigo De Paul, 9. Thomas Lemar, 10. Axel Witsel, 11. Antoine Griezmann

Mallorca (MLC) Possible Playing 11: 1.Predrag Rajkovic, 2. Pablo Maffeo, 3. Martin Valjent, 4. Antonio Raillo, 5. Dennis Hadzikadunic, 6. Lee Kang-In, 7. Antonio Sanchez-Navarro, 8. Inigo Ruiz-de Galarreta, 9. Manu Morlanes, 10. Amath Ndiaye, 11. Vedat Muriqi

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they have amazing players. This match will be played between Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca on 26th April 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid. The ATL won 4 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the MLC team won 2 matches, lost 1 match and draw 2 matches. The ATL team has more chances to win the match.