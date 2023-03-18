ATL vs VAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga Atl. Madrid vs Valencia Scorecard

La Liga is back with one more match tonight where two popular teams will face off against each other on the football ground and it will be interesting to watch them together to win this match. Well, they will both compete to each other to reach the final match of the league but it is not going to be easy for both of them as there are lots of other teams who are also playing best. Tonight, team Atl. Madrid (ATL) and team Valencia (VAL) will play their next match tonight. Here are 20 teams in this league who have been playing since the league began.

Through this article, we will share some of the important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league and other important details. It is also important to share with every reader that few players are not going to be a part of the match due to their injuries in the last matches. As per the reports, Mandava R, Reguilon S, Domenech J, Gabriel Paulista, Lato T, and Marcos Andre will not be a part of the match tonight. Munuera Montero J will be a referee of the match while the battle will be taken place at Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid.

ATL vs VAL Match Details

Team Names:- Atl. Madrid (ATL) and team Valencia (VAL)

League:- La Liga – Spain

Venue:- Metropolitan Stadium (Madrid)

Date:- Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM IST

ATL vs VAL Squad Player

Atl. Madrid (ATL):- Rodrigo De Paul, Alvaro Morata, Matt Doherty, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Sergio Diez, Carlos Martin Dominguez, Aitor Gismera, Ivo Grbic, Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay, Reinildo Mandava, Nahuel Molina, Pablo Barrios-Rivas, Adrian Corral, Sergio Mestre, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Koke, Sergio Reguilon, Marco Moreno, Antonio Gomis, Alejandro Iturbe, Alberto Moreno Rebanal, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Axel Witsel, Jan Oblak, Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, and Angel Correa.

Valencia (VAL):- Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Yunus Musah, Justin Kluivert, Alberto Mari, Samuel Castillejo, Edinson Cavani, Toni Lato, Cristhian Mosquera, Nico Gonzalez, Charlie Perez, Javier Guerra Moreno, Cristian Rivero, Hugo Guillamon, Ilaix Moriba, Andre Ribeiro Almeida, Hugo Duro, Jesus Vazquez, Dimitri Foulquier, Eray Comert, Cenk Ozkacar, Giorgi Mamardashvili, ThierryÂ Correia, Samuel Lino, Marcos Andre de Sousa, Iago Herrerin, Emilio Bernad, Mario Dominguez, Francisco Perez, Ruben Iranzo, and Jaume Domenech.

ATL vs VAL Lineups Player

Atl. Madrid (ATL):- Hermoso, Giminez, Koke, Carrasco, Morata, Llorente, Barrios, Oblak, Molina, and Griezmann.

Valencia (VAL):- Mamardashvili, Lino, Correia, Comert, Diakhaby, Gaya, Musah, Guillamon, Almeida, Cavani, and Kluivert.

ATL vs VAL Match Prediction

Well, both teams have already played lots of matches before and as we can see that team ATL is at the 3rd spot with 25 matches where they won 14 and lost 5 matches. Another side, team VAL is at the 17th spot with 25 matches where they won 7 matches and lost 13. As per the last five matches of both teams, team ATL has a better chance to win this match tonight.