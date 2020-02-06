Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: New Creta, Vitara Brezza Facelift Unveiled, V-Class Marco Polo Launched :- The most awaited event of the year has finally launched its first day of the 2020 Auto Expo. This year we are going to witness a number of highly anticipated launches at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates

In the meantime, Maruti Suzuki has already revealed its Futuro-e electric coupe-like concept, and has also declared the plan of the company to launch 1 million green vehicles in India, which consist of CNG, Smart Hybrid, Strong Hybrid as well as Electric.

In addition to that, Renault India, has also finally pulled the wraps off the Triber AMT at the Auto Expo, which comes with new styling as well as theme. The company on the other hand has also launched K-ZE electric hatchback at the Motor Show.

Here are some Live Updates and Major Highlights of Auto Expo 2020:

8: 11 am

The First day of most awaited Auto Expo 2020 has finally kick-off.

8: 42 am

Renault Triber AMT launched: The new Renault Triber AMT finally got unveiled. The car on the other hand comes with new dual tone paint scheme together with contrast accent and matching interior.

The Renault Triber cabin comes with a three-tone interior along with blue highlights on the dashboard, side armrest and comfortable seats.

9: 08 am

At the 2020 Auto Expo, GWM’s pavillion showcases the cheapest electric car in the world, named Ora R1

9:50 am

Tata has launched the BS-VI version of the Harrier SUV and it will come with automatic transmission with the price tag of Rs 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

10: 22 am

Hyundai at the 2020 Auto Expo has launched the Tucson facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo in India.

10: 54 am

At the 2020 Auto Expo in India, MG has unveiled the Marvel X Electric SUV

11:11 am

Maruti Suzuki has now unveiled a CNG variant of its recently-launched very popular hatchback S-Presso.

11:48 pm

Tata Motors has unveiled the Sierra electric and HBX mini-SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo.

12:02 pm

Kia has finally revealed about the pricing for the Carnival premium MPV in India. A far as prices are concerned, the car will start selling at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater ‘Premium’ variant (base) as well as it will goes up to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater, range topping ‘Limousine’ variant.

12: 39 pm

Mahindra Funster concept has been unveiled at the Auto Expo. This car has been equipped with a dual electric motors as well as full-time AWD system. Funster also offers a class leading output of 230 kW with a top speed of 200 kmph, clocking 0 to 100 kmph in a magnificent 5 seconds

12: 58 pm

Once again, Tata Motors has showcased the Gravitas SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo in India. The car on the other hand comes as a flagship that is offering for the company and is going to sit above the Hexa.

1: 20 pm

Mahindra eKUV has been Launched at the Auto Expo 2020. It has been launched at Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom), which further makes it the most affordable electric car in India.

1:40 pm

After the prices for Carnival MPV have been revealed, Kia has also unveiled the Sonet sub-compact SUV concept and it is going to sit below the Seltos in India.

1: 52 pm

Suzuki Katana unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. In addition, the new Suzuki Katana is being inspired by the age-old iconic Katana motorcycle which was considered to be a very popular touring motorcycle in 1980s and 1990s.

2: 30 pm

Skoda Octavia VRS 245 has been launched in India at the selling price of Rs. 36 lakh (ex-showroom) and its production is going to be limited to 200 units. Deliveries of the Octavia RS 245 are going to begin in the month of April along with that the company is going to start accepting bookings on March 1.

2: 48 pm

Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the second-gen GLA this year in the month of October. The car is also expected to feature three engine options which consist of a 1.3-liter petrol, 2.0-liter petrol, and a 2.0-liter diesel.

3:10 pm

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Hero electric has now unveiled the AE-47 electric motorcycle. The electric motorcycle also comes with maximum range of 160km in a single charge.

3: 28 pm

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra has launched the eKUV100 at the selling price of Rs 8.25 lakh ( ex-showroom) in India. The car comes with 40kW of power, 120 Nm torque while at the same time comes with returning a range of 147 kms on a single charge.