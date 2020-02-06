Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra eKUV100 launched in India at Rs 8.25 lakh Specs Features :- Mahindra & Mahindra today launched the eKUV100 in India at the Auto Expo 2020 for a starting price of Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, including FAME II scheme benefits) and that makes it the most affordable electric car on sale in India at the moment.

Mahindra eKUV100 launched in India

While the model was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the company has taken its time to build up the development of the battery and make it better suited for today’s conditions. The Mahindra eKUV100 looks exactly identical to its petrol derivative, and minimal changes are expected on the production-spec version including possibly a revised grille, along with reworked headlamps and taillights. The interior will also remain largely unchanged, but a larger infotainment system and a digital instrument console are expected.

Also available is the connected car technology, which can be used through a smartphone application. Mahindra eKUV100 comes with onboard computers that allow remote diagnostics, cabin precooling, remote door lock/unlock, location tracking, monitoring your driving pattern and provide updates on the battery status.

Powering the new Mahindra eKUV100 is an electric motor that delivers 54hp and 120Nm of peak torque. It is offered with an automatic transmission. The eKUV100 electric vehicle comes with a 15.9 lithium-ion battery, that can be charged from 0-80 percent in 60 minutes. The claimed range of the EV is 147 km.

Mahindra eKUV100 Specification Features

While the bookings for the new Mahindra eKUV100 will open in March, the deliveries of the EV (electric vehicle) will commence in April. It will rival Maruti Suzuki India’s upcoming EV upon its launch in the country. Apart from the eKUV, the Mahindra stall at Auto Expo also displayed the Funster convertible SUV concept, the eXUV300, and the Atom electric quadricycle.