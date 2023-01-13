AVL vs LU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Premier League Aston Villa vs Leeds Today’s Match

Are you excited about another match of football? Those who love to watch the matches of the Premier League, will not have to wait for long to watch another wonderful match of the league. Once again, the league is all set to reveal another match tonight. It will be interesting to watch the battle of team wonderful teams known as Aston Villa and Leeds. Yes, team Aston Villa (AVL) and team Leeds (LU) will face off against each other on the football ground. The league has already introduced lots of matches for the fans and once again, they are coming with one more match tonight.

Through this article, we are ready to share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, lineups, and squads as well. Well, if you are going to create a Dream11 team on the platform so, you need to remember something that will not be part of the match. Some of the players like Dendoncker L. Diego Carlos, McGinn J, Steer J, Dallas S. Gray A, Sinisterra L., and Summerville C. will not be part of the match tonight due to their injuries. Keep reading to know more details of the match.

AVL vs LU Match Details

Team Names:- Aston Villa (AVL) vs Leeds (LU)

League:- Premier League

Venue:- Villa Park

Date:- Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) and 08:00 PM (GMT)

AVL vs LU Squad Player

Aston Villa (AVL):- Robin Olsen, Ludwig Augustinsson, Leander Dendoncker, Jan Bednarek, Philippe Coutinho, Diego Carlos, Frederic Guilbert, Marvelous Nakamba, Lamare Bogarde, Morgan Sanson, Josh Feeney, Jed Steer, Leon Bailey, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Danny Ings, Emiliano Martinez, Calum Chambers, Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins, Matthew Cash, Kadan Young, Alex Moreno, Ezri Ngoyo, Ashley Young, Lucas Digne, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, and Emiliano Buendia.

Leeds (LU):- Illan Meslier, Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi, James Debayo, Luis Sinisterra, Charlie Allen, Maximilian Wober, Cody Callum Pierre Drameh, Leo Fuhr Hjelde, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Kris Moore, Alfie McCalmont, Kristoffer Klaesson, Brenden Aaronson, Crysencio Summerville, Rodrigo Moreno, Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt, Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison, Joel Robles, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling, Sonny Perkins, Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Rasmus Nissen, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, and Mateo Joseph.

AVL vs LU Lineups Player

Aston Villa (AVL):-Ashley Young, Robin Olsen, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Ngoyo, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne, Leon Bailey, and Ollie Watkins,

Leeds (LU):- Liam Cooper, Rodrigo Moreno, Patrick Bamford, Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Nissen, and Crysencio Summerville.