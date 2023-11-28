BAR vs POT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Barcelona vs FC Porto UEFA Champions League

The Scottish League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams Barcelona (BAR) and the opponent team FC Porto (POT). Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. It is going to take place at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. This upcoming football match will begin play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 29 November 2023. Several questions have been raised such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

Both teams played their best gameplay in the previous matches and their game performance won the hearts of the audience and viewers. This league began recently and both teams played a total of 4 matches in this league. Both are going to play their fifth match and it will be a banging match. Barcelona has faced three victories or one loss and the team is ranked at the top of the points table. FC Porto has faced three wins or one loss in the previous matches and the team is ranked in the 2nd place of the points table.

BAR vs POT (Barcelona vs FC Porto) Match Details

Match: Barcelona vs FC Porto (BAR vs POT)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 29th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

BAR vs POT Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

BAR vs POT (Barcelona vs FC Porto) Starting 11

Barcelona (BAR) Possible Starting 11 1.Inaki Pena, 2. Alex Balde, 3. Andreas Christensen, 4. Inigo Martinez, 5. Joao Cancelo, 6. Frenkie De Jong, 7. Pedro Gonzalez, 8. Lamine Yamal, 9. Oriol Romeu, 10. Ferran Torres, 11. Robert Lewandowski

FC Porto (POT) Possible Starting 11 1.Diogo Meireles Costa, 2. Pepe, 3. Joao Mario Neto Lopes, 4. David Carmo, 5. Jorge Sanchez, 6. Francisco Conceicao, 7. Eduardo Cossa, 8. Stephen Eustaquio, 9. Alan Varela, 10. Mehdi Taremi, 11. Francisco Evanilson

It is fixed to be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently quite hard to predict which team will face victory because both teams played well, so nothing can be said too early. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clear on the match day. Reportedly, no player has any minor or major injury before this upcoming match. Fans are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement, so watch and enjoy. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.