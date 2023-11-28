LAZ vs CEL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lazzio vs Celtic UEFA Champions League

It is emerging that the UEFA Champions League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site because here we will all the details. This upcoming football match is fixed to be played between two teams Lazio (LAZ) and another team Celtic (CEL). It will begin at 11:15 pm on Tuesday 28 November 2023 and it is set to take place at Stadio Olimpico Tour. Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. Let’s continue this article, we shared all the details of this football match and also talked about both team’s previous matches.

This tournament began recently and both teams have played well in their previous matches. According to the points table, both teams have played a total of four matches in the last matches and received good responses from the fans. Lazio has faced two wins, one draw, or one loss and the team is presently ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. On the other hand, Celtic has faced an unwell response in the last matches by losing all the matches and this team is ranked at the bottom of the points table.

LAZ vs CEL (Lazzio vs Celtic) Match Details

Match: Lazio vs Celtic (LAZ vs CEL)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Tuesday, 28th November 2023

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour

LAZ vs CEL (Lazzio vs Celtic) Starting 11

Lazzio (LAZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Ivan Provedel, 2. Patricio Gil, 3. Adam Marusic, 4. Manuel Lazzari, 5. Mario Gila, 6. Danilo Cataldi, 7. Mattia Zaccagni, 8. Daichi Kamada, 9. Matteo Guendouzi, 10. Ciro Immobile, 11. Felipe Anderson

Celtic (CEL) Possible Starting 11 1.Joe Hart, 2. Greg Taylor, 3. Liam Scales, 4. Alistair Johnston, 5. Gustaf Lagerbielke, 6. Callum McGregor, 7. David Turnbull, 8. Matt O’Riley, 9. Liel Abada, 10. Kyogo Furuhashi, 11. Daizen Maeda

The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Lazio has more possibility to face victory in this upcoming match. It is expected that this match will be one of the banging matches of this league, so watch with joy. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.