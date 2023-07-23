BB vs DB Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Zimbabwe T10 League

Hello all the cricket match lovers, here we are sharing big and exciting news with you. One of the best and most amazing Zimbabwe T10 League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars. Both team’s players are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. All the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the BB vs DB match and we will share it with you in this article.

Zimbabwe T10 League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams are very popular as they always give their best. If anyone wants to see the match at the venue then you can book the tickets from the websites. Bulawayo Braves will lock horns against Durban Qalandars in Zimbabwe T10 League at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Harare, ZW is cloudy and there are 30% chances of precipitation during the game. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details like team, date, day, venue, lineup, time, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Team: Bulawayo Braves (BB) vs Durban Qalandars (DB)

Date: 23rd July 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

League: Zimbabwe T10 League

Bulawayo Braves (BB) Possible Playing 11:1.Ben McDermott(WK), 2. Kobe Herft, 3. Sikandar Raza(C), 4. Ashton Turner, 5. Beau Webster, 6. Ryan Burl, 7. Timycen Maruma, 8. Tanunurwa Makoni, 9. Paddy Dooley, 10. Tanaka Chivanga, 11. Taskin Ahmed

Durban Qalandars (DB) Possible Playing 11:1.Hazratullah Zazai, 2. Tim Seifert(WK), 3. Andre Fletcher(WK), 4. Asif Ali, 5. Nick Welch, 6. Craig Ervine(C), 7. George Linde, 8. Brad Evans, 9. Azmatullah Omarzai, 10. Owen Muzondo, 11. Daryn Dupavillon

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and talented. They are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Bulawayo Braves vs Durban on 23rd July 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe. The BB team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and the DB team won 2 matches. The DB team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.