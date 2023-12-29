BEN vs FAM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Benfica vs FC Famalicão Portuguese League

In this article, we are back for the football lovers and those who are waiting for the next match of the Portuguese League 2023. Yes, the tournament is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams Benfica (BEN) and the opponent team FC Famalicao (FAM). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are expressing their excitement for this match. It will begin to play at 12:15 am on Saturday 30 December 2023 at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, a multiple-purpose stadium. Still, many details remain to share about this upcoming match. So, read it completely.

Both teams played well in the last matches of this league and received a good response from the game by giving their best. Reportedly, both teams have played a total of 14 matches and are going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. Benfica has faced ten wins, three draws, or one loss in the previous matches and the team is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. On the other hand, FC Famalicao has faced four wins, six draws, or four losses, and the team is ranked in the 7th position on the points table. It will be a banging match, so watch and enjoy.

BEN vs FAM (Benfica vs FC Famalicão) Match Details

Match: Benfica vs FC Famalicao (BEN vs FAM)

Tournament: Portuguese League 2023

Date: Saturday, 30th December 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

BEN vs FAM (Benfica vs FC Famalicão) Starting 11

Benfica (BEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Anatoliy Trubin, 2. Nicolas Otamendi, 3. Felipe Rodrigues, 4. Antonio Silva, 5. Fredrik Aursnes, 6. Florentino Luis, 7. Joao Mario, 8. Joao Neves, 9. Angel Di Maria, 10. Rafa Silva, 11. Arthur Cabral