WBA vs LU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup West Brom vs Leeds United English Championship

1 hour ago
by Shivam Kumar

Here, it is coming forward that the English Championship League’s next football match will be played on Saturday. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. It is going to be played between the teams West Brom (WBA) and the other team Leeds United (LU). It will take place at The Hawthorns. It is reported that it will begin at 01:45 am on Saturday 30 December 2023. We have mentioned all the details and also talked about the other topics about this upcoming match in this article.

WBA vs LU Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were amazing and won the hearts of the audiences who are now waiting for the next match. Both teams have played a total of 24 matches in the last and are going to play their second face-to-face match. According to the points table, West Brom has faced eleven wins, six draws, or seven losses, and the team is currently ranked in the 5th position on the points table. On the other hand, Leeds United has faced thirteen wins, six draws, or five losses, and the team is ranked in the 4th position on the points table. Both teams will give their best till the end and it makes it more interesting.

WBA vs LU (West Brom vs Leeds United) Match Details

Match: West Brom vs Leeds United (WBA vs LU)
Tournament: English Championship
Date: Saturday, 30th December 2023
Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)
WBA vs LU Venue: The Hawthorns

WBA vs LU (West Brom vs Leeds United) Starting 11

West Brom (WBA) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Palmer, 2. Conor Townsend, 3. Darnell Furlong, 4. Semi Ajayi, 5. Cedric Kipre, 6. Grady Diangana, 7. Matt Phillips, 8. Okay Yokuslu, 9. Alex Mowatt, 10. Brandon Thomas-Asante, 11. Jeremy Sarmiento

Leeds United (LU) Possible Starting 11 1.Illan Meslier, 2. Pascal Struijk, 3. Luke Ayling, 4. Sam Byram, 5. Joe Rodon, 6. Jamie Shackleton, 7. Archie Gray, 8. Ethan Ampadu, 9. Joe Gelhardt, 10. Daniel James, 11. Georginio Rutter

This upcoming football match is set to live telecast on FanCode where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then West Brom has more chances to face victory in this match against Leeds United. At present, nothing can be said because the previous matches of both teams were mostly similar. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

