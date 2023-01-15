BEN vs SCP Portuguese League, Live Match Score, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Benfica vs Sporting Lisbon:- Many fans are getting excited about the upcoming match in the Portuguese League. The league is known for introducing some of the best matches and tonight, the league is coming back with one more tonight. It will be interesting to watch the next match once again. According to the scheduled time, team Benfica (BEN) and team Sporting Lisbon (SCP) will face off each other on the football ground. Now, the league is getting ready for one more match tonight. If you want to know more details of the match, keep reading and stay up to date with our articles.

Through this article, we will share some important details such as time, date, venue, league, and lineups of players of the match. Along with this, many players are not ready for the upcoming match following their injuries and rest. According to the sources, players such as Brangaca D, and Ugarte M. Along with this, Lamba C, Morita H, and Neto will remain questionable for the upcoming match as well. Now, the match is about to begin in just a few hours. Keep in touch with us to know more.

BEN vs SCP Match Details

Team Names:- Benfica (BEN) vs Sporting Lisbon (SCP)

League:- Portuguese League

Venue:- Estádio da Luz (Lisbon)

Date:- Sunday, January 15, 203

Time:- 11:30 PM IST

BEN vs SCP Squad Player

Benfica (BEN):-

Felipe Rodrigues, John Brooks, Mihailo Ristic, Joao Victor, Paulo Bernardo, Andre Magalhaes Almeida, German Conti, Gil Dias, Samuel Soares, Helton Leite, Julian Draxler, Petar Musa, Goncalo Ramos, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Alejandro Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, David Neres, Rafa Silva, Andreas Schjelderup, Diego Moreira Jr, Joao Neves, Gilberto Moraes, Casper Tengstedt, Fredrik Aursnes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexander Bah, Antonio Silva, Chiquinho, Florentino Luis, Joao Mario, Lucas Verissimo, Yony Gonzalez, and Henrique Pereira Araujo.

Sporting Lisbon (SCP):- Antonio Adan, Nuno dos-Santos, Francisco Trincao, Ricardo Esgaio, Jeremiah St-Juste, Chico Lamba, Sotiris Alexandropoulos, Jose Marsa, Fatawu Issahaku, Mateus Fernandes, Diogo Costa-Rocha, Dario Essugo, Youssef Chermiti, Luiz Phellype, Jovane Cabral, Eduardo Henrique, Daniel Braganca, Goncalo Esteves, Andre Eusebio Paulo, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus Reis, Flavio Nazinho, Pedro Porro, Pedro Goncalves, Manuel Ugarte, Mateo Tanlongo, Luis Neto, Franco Israel, Rodrigo Duarte Ribeiro, Diego Calai, Sebastian Coates,, Hidemasa Morita, Marcus Edwards, Paulinho, and Arthur Gomes Lourenco,

BEN vs SCP Lineups Player

Benfica (BEN):-Odysseas Vlachodimos, Alejandro Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Alexander Bah, Antonio Silva, Chiquinho, Florentino Luis, Joao Mario, Julian Draxler, Petar Musa, and Goncalo Ramos.

Sporting Lisbon (SCP):- Antonio Adan, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus Reis, Flavio Nazinho, Pedro Porro, Pedro Goncalves, Manuel Ugarte, Hidemasa Morita, Marcus Edwards, and Paulinho.

BEN vs SCP Match Prediction

Here are 18 teams in this league and every single team has played 15 matches. Now, both teams are going to play their 16th match. As we can see that team BEN is at the 1st spot with 13 victories out of 13 matches. Another side, team SCP is at 4th spot with 9 victories out of 15 matches where they lost 5 matches as well. As per the experts and their games, team BEN has better chances once again to win this match against team SCP.